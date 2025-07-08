Alwar News: Six Villages to Be Included in City Limits Next Week

The government, after making amendments, requested the proposal again based on 65 wards, which has been submitted. This includes the villages of Nangla Samavadi, Diwakri, Belaka, Livari, and Bakheda, which will be incorporated into the city. The population of these villages is approximately 21,000. There are plans to include them in different wards. These villages currently have only village-level amenities. To ensure residents experience city life, the Nagar Nigam will conduct a survey.