8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

State

Alwar News: Six Villages to Be Included in City Limits Next Week

Six more villages will be included within the Alwar Nagar Nigam jurisdiction by next week. The state government will approve the delimitation proposal. The corporation is now preparing a survey to provide city-like amenities to these villages.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

nagar nigam (photo - social media)

Six more villages will be included in the Alwar Nagar Nigam (Alwar Municipal Corporation) jurisdiction within the next week. The state government will approve the delimitation proposal. The corporation is now preparing a survey to provide city-like amenities to these villages. These amenities will include electricity, water, roads, and streetlights. Furthermore, the corporation can also increase its revenue through these additions.

The previous Congress government carried out the delimitation of the Nagar Nigam in 2019. At that time, the number of wards was increased to 65. As soon as the BJP government came to power, it prepared a delimitation plan according to its own criteria. The number of wards was increased from 65 to 70, but due to opposition, the government withdrew the proposal.

Population Approximately 21,000

The government, after making amendments, requested the proposal again based on 65 wards, which has been submitted. This includes the villages of Nangla Samavadi, Diwakri, Belaka, Livari, and Bakheda, which will be incorporated into the city. The population of these villages is approximately 21,000. There are plans to include them in different wards. These villages currently have only village-level amenities. To ensure residents experience city life, the Nagar Nigam will conduct a survey.

Need to Improve Existing Villages

The Nagar Nigam included several villages in the city through delimitation in 2019, but their development is yet to be completed. Several complaints have been received regarding this. Therefore, the people of the villages currently being included want the Nagar Nigam to carry out development work in the villages after the survey.

The Nagar Nigam delimitation proposal is about to be passed soon. We will conduct surveys to provide amenities to the villages that will be included in the urban area. – Jitendra Singh Naruka, Commissioner

Share the news:

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 12:00 pm

English News / State / Alwar News: Six Villages to Be Included in City Limits Next Week
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.