Alwar News: Six Villages to Be Included in City Limits Next Week

Six more villages will be included in the Alwar Nagar Nigam (Alwar Municipal Corporation) jurisdiction within the next week. The state government will approve the delimitation proposal. The corporation is now preparing a survey to provide city-like amenities to these villages. These amenities will include electricity, water, roads, and streetlights. Furthermore, the corporation can also increase its revenue through these additions.
The previous Congress government carried out the delimitation of the Nagar Nigam in 2019. At that time, the number of wards was increased to 65. As soon as the BJP government came to power, it prepared a delimitation plan according to its own criteria. The number of wards was increased from 65 to 70, but due to opposition, the government withdrew the proposal.
The government, after making amendments, requested the proposal again based on 65 wards, which has been submitted. This includes the villages of Nangla Samavadi, Diwakri, Belaka, Livari, and Bakheda, which will be incorporated into the city. The population of these villages is approximately 21,000. There are plans to include them in different wards. These villages currently have only village-level amenities. To ensure residents experience city life, the Nagar Nigam will conduct a survey.
The Nagar Nigam included several villages in the city through delimitation in 2019, but their development is yet to be completed. Several complaints have been received regarding this. Therefore, the people of the villages currently being included want the Nagar Nigam to carry out development work in the villages after the survey.
The Nagar Nigam delimitation proposal is about to be passed soon. We will conduct surveys to provide amenities to the villages that will be included in the urban area. – Jitendra Singh Naruka, Commissioner