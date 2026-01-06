Three members of a family charred to death in a massive fire in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

Delhi Fire News (Image: Patrika)
Three members of the same family died tragically in a horrific fire that broke out in the country's capital on Tuesday morning. Fire brigade personnel who reached the spot recovered the bodies of a husband, wife, and a young girl from inside the house. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.
This incident occurred in Majlis Park, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. According to reports, on Tuesday morning, a fire suddenly broke out in a DMRC quarter building in Adarsh Nagar, North West Delhi. The flames were so intense that a couple and their 10-year-old daughter died on the spot.
Upon receiving information, fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene and began an operation to douse the flames. After strenuous efforts, the fire was brought under control, but three lives from the same family were lost in this tragedy. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar (42), his wife Neelam (38), and their daughter Jahnvi.
Firefighters who arrived for rescue operations stated that the fire started on the fifth floor of the building. The flames were so fierce that they were spreading to other flats. The firefighters bravely brought the fire under control, but the scene inside the flat sent shivers down their spines. Inside, the husband, wife, and child were found dead, severely burnt.
