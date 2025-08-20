Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam Date Announced; Admit Cards Soon to Follow

The Bihar Board announced the date for the 2025 D.El.Ed entrance examination on Wednesday. A notice released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) stated that the combined D.El.Ed entrance examination for admission to the 2025-27 session will be held on 26 August. This examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres. The D.El.Ed combined entrance examination will be held for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) session 2025-2027.
This entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. According to the Bihar School Examination Board, the admit card for the entrance examination will be uploaded to the website shortly. The admit card will contain details such as the examination centre name, examination date, time to reach the examination centre, closing time of the examination centre gate, examination time, and other important information and instructions.
Candidates who pass the entrance examination will be allotted institutions based on merit list and institution preferences. The Bihar Board will provide updates on this process. Applications for the 2025 D.El.Ed session were accepted in January. Graduates with a D.El.Ed diploma can apply for primary level teacher recruitment. These teachers can apply for vacancies for classes 1 to 8. However, passing the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is also mandatory.
The examination will consist of 120 questions for a total of 120 marks. Each question will carry one mark.