Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam Date Announced; Admit Cards Soon to Follow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the exam date for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) entrance examination for 2025. The board's press release also states that the admit cards will be released shortly.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

Bihar Board Exam 2025
Bihar Board Exam 2025 (Image: Patrika)

The Bihar Board announced the date for the 2025 D.El.Ed entrance examination on Wednesday. A notice released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) stated that the combined D.El.Ed entrance examination for admission to the 2025-27 session will be held on 26 August. This examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres. The D.El.Ed combined entrance examination will be held for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) session 2025-2027.

Computer-Based Entrance Examination

This entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. According to the Bihar School Examination Board, the admit card for the entrance examination will be uploaded to the website shortly. The admit card will contain details such as the examination centre name, examination date, time to reach the examination centre, closing time of the examination centre gate, examination time, and other important information and instructions.

Post-Examination Procedures

Candidates who pass the entrance examination will be allotted institutions based on merit list and institution preferences. The Bihar Board will provide updates on this process. Applications for the 2025 D.El.Ed session were accepted in January. Graduates with a D.El.Ed diploma can apply for primary level teacher recruitment. These teachers can apply for vacancies for classes 1 to 8. However, passing the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is also mandatory.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

  • Unreserved Category: 35%
  • Reserved Category: 30%

Examination Format

The examination will consist of 120 questions for a total of 120 marks. Each question will carry one mark.

  • General Hindi/Urdu – 25 questions
  • Mathematics – 25 questions
  • Science – 20 questions
  • Social Studies – 20 questions
  • General English – 20 questions
  • Logical and Analytical Ability – 10 questions

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Education News

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 05:34 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam Date Announced; Admit Cards Soon to Follow
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.