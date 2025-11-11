Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Patna

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: 14.55% Voter Turnout by 9 AM, Gaya Fastest

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is underway. Voters have been thronging polling booths since 7 AM. By 9 AM, 14.55 percent of people had cast their votes.

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2

Image: @CEOBihar X

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting began at 7 AM on Tuesday in the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. In this phase, votes are being cast for a total of 122 seats across 20 districts, where over 37 million voters will decide the political future of 1302 candidates. Several ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government are also in the fray in this phase.

Gaya Ji Tops in Voting

According to data released by the Election Commission, 14.55% voting has been recorded across Bihar by 9 AM. Among the districts, Gaya ji district is leading in voting trends, with 15.97% of voting having taken place so far. Meanwhile, the pace of voting is slow in Bhagalpur, with only 13.43% voting recorded here. In the first two hours of voting, the presence of youth and women was notable in many districts. Queues were seen at polling stations in Patna, Gaya, Gopalganj, Jamui, and Aurangabad since morning, while voting is gradually picking up pace in urban areas.

Voting Percentage in Each District





























































































District NameVoting Percentage by 9:00 AM
GAYA15.97%
KISHANGANJ15.81%
JAMUI15.77%
PURNIA15.54%
AURANGABAD15.43%
ARARIA15.34%
BANKA15.14%
PASCHIM CHAMPARAN15.04%
KAIMUR15.08%
ARWAL14.95%
SUPAUL14.85%
PURVI CHAMPARAN14.11%
ROHTAS14.16%
JAHANABAD13.81%
SHEOHAR13.94%
KATIHAR13.77%
NAWADA13.46%
BHAGALPUR13.43%
SITAMARHI13.49%
MADHUBANI13.25%
Total Voting Percentage14.55%

Voting Under Tight Security

The Election Commission and the district administration have made stringent security arrangements to ensure the voting process is peaceful and uninterrupted. Additional security forces have been deployed at sensitive and highly sensitive booths. Voting will continue until 5 PM, and it is expected that the voting percentage will increase as the day progresses.

