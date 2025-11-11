Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: 14.55% Voter Turnout by 9 AM, Gaya Fastest

Image: @CEOBihar X
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting began at 7 AM on Tuesday in the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. In this phase, votes are being cast for a total of 122 seats across 20 districts, where over 37 million voters will decide the political future of 1302 candidates. Several ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government are also in the fray in this phase.
According to data released by the Election Commission, 14.55% voting has been recorded across Bihar by 9 AM. Among the districts, Gaya ji district is leading in voting trends, with 15.97% of voting having taken place so far. Meanwhile, the pace of voting is slow in Bhagalpur, with only 13.43% voting recorded here. In the first two hours of voting, the presence of youth and women was notable in many districts. Queues were seen at polling stations in Patna, Gaya, Gopalganj, Jamui, and Aurangabad since morning, while voting is gradually picking up pace in urban areas.
|District Name
|Voting Percentage by 9:00 AM
|GAYA
|15.97%
|KISHANGANJ
|15.81%
|JAMUI
|15.77%
|PURNIA
|15.54%
|AURANGABAD
|15.43%
|ARARIA
|15.34%
|BANKA
|15.14%
|PASCHIM CHAMPARAN
|15.04%
|KAIMUR
|15.08%
|ARWAL
|14.95%
|SUPAUL
|14.85%
|PURVI CHAMPARAN
|14.11%
|ROHTAS
|14.16%
|JAHANABAD
|13.81%
|SHEOHAR
|13.94%
|KATIHAR
|13.77%
|NAWADA
|13.46%
|BHAGALPUR
|13.43%
|SITAMARHI
|13.49%
|MADHUBANI
|13.25%
|Total Voting Percentage
|14.55%
The Election Commission and the district administration have made stringent security arrangements to ensure the voting process is peaceful and uninterrupted. Additional security forces have been deployed at sensitive and highly sensitive booths. Voting will continue until 5 PM, and it is expected that the voting percentage will increase as the day progresses.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
Patna
Bihar
Trending