Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: 14.55% Voter Turnout by 9 AM, Gaya Fastest

According to data released by the Election Commission, 14.55% voting has been recorded across Bihar by 9 AM. Among the districts, Gaya ji district is leading in voting trends, with 15.97% of voting having taken place so far. Meanwhile, the pace of voting is slow in Bhagalpur, with only 13.43% voting recorded here. In the first two hours of voting, the presence of youth and women was notable in many districts. Queues were seen at polling stations in Patna, Gaya, Gopalganj, Jamui, and Aurangabad since morning, while voting is gradually picking up pace in urban areas.