Bihar Election: India-Nepal Border Sealed, Trains Also Suspended for 3 Days Amidst High Alert Before Bihar’s Second Phase Voting

Bihar Election: The administration has moved into full alert mode ahead of the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. In view of security, the India-Nepal border has been sealed for 72 hours. Not only this, the operation of trains running between the two countries has also been temporarily stopped. Voting is scheduled for November 11, and this step has been taken to prevent any kind of suspicious activity before that.
According to information, the India-Nepal border will remain completely closed from 6 PM on Saturday, November 8, to 6 PM on Tuesday, November 11. During this period, neither ordinary citizens will be able to cross the border nor will vehicles be allowed to move. Only limited permission will be granted for crossing the border for medical, emergency, and extremely essential services.
The Nepal government has taken this decision considering the sensitive atmosphere of the Bihar elections. They believe that the movement of criminal elements increases in the border areas during elections, which needs to be stopped. Therefore, borders in several districts of Nepal, including Sarlahi, Mahottari, and Rautahat, will remain closed.
A temporary halt has also been imposed on the Jaynagar-Janakpur-Bijalpura rail route. The Jaynagar Railway Station administration stated that the last train service will run on Saturday, after which rail operations will be suspended for the next three days. Trains will resume normal operations from Wednesday. This train service is considered quite important for the movement of people and local trade between India and Nepal, and this suspension is part of the election security arrangements.
Joint teams of Indian security forces, Nepal Police, and SSB have been deployed in the border areas. Checking campaigns have been intensified at various places, and close watch is being kept on every suspicious vehicle and person. The administration claims that the voting this time will be completely peaceful and free from fear.
In the second phase, voting will take place in several border districts such as West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, and Araria. If the border remains open in these areas, there is a higher possibility of unwanted activities and the movement of items like cash, liquor, and weapons. This is why the border has been sealed.
