Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Bihar Election: India-Nepal Border Sealed, Trains Also Suspended for 3 Days Amidst High Alert Before Bihar’s Second Phase Voting

The Indo-Nepal border has been sealed ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Movement across the border has been completely halted for 72 hours. During this period, train services between India and Nepal will also remain suspended.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Bihar News: भारत-नेपाल सीमा प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

Bihar Election (Image: Patrika)

Bihar Election: The administration has moved into full alert mode ahead of the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. In view of security, the India-Nepal border has been sealed for 72 hours. Not only this, the operation of trains running between the two countries has also been temporarily stopped. Voting is scheduled for November 11, and this step has been taken to prevent any kind of suspicious activity before that.

Movement will be closed for 72 hours

According to information, the India-Nepal border will remain completely closed from 6 PM on Saturday, November 8, to 6 PM on Tuesday, November 11. During this period, neither ordinary citizens will be able to cross the border nor will vehicles be allowed to move. Only limited permission will be granted for crossing the border for medical, emergency, and extremely essential services.

The Nepal government has taken this decision considering the sensitive atmosphere of the Bihar elections. They believe that the movement of criminal elements increases in the border areas during elections, which needs to be stopped. Therefore, borders in several districts of Nepal, including Sarlahi, Mahottari, and Rautahat, will remain closed.

Trains going to Nepal also halted

A temporary halt has also been imposed on the Jaynagar-Janakpur-Bijalpura rail route. The Jaynagar Railway Station administration stated that the last train service will run on Saturday, after which rail operations will be suspended for the next three days. Trains will resume normal operations from Wednesday. This train service is considered quite important for the movement of people and local trade between India and Nepal, and this suspension is part of the election security arrangements.

Bihar Police and SSB on alert

Joint teams of Indian security forces, Nepal Police, and SSB have been deployed in the border areas. Checking campaigns have been intensified at various places, and close watch is being kept on every suspicious vehicle and person. The administration claims that the voting this time will be completely peaceful and free from fear.

Fear of increased smuggling

In the second phase, voting will take place in several border districts such as West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, and Araria. If the border remains open in these areas, there is a higher possibility of unwanted activities and the movement of items like cash, liquor, and weapons. This is why the border has been sealed.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 05:33 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Election: India-Nepal Border Sealed, Trains Also Suspended for 3 Days Amidst High Alert Before Bihar’s Second Phase Voting

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar pleased with record voting, vows to make Bihar a top state

Nitish Kumar
Patna

Bihar Elections: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Purnea, Yogi to rally in Raxaul, Chirag claims NDA will win

National News

Bihar Elections: PM Modi Takes a Dig, Says RJD-Congress Rift to Deepen After Results

National News

Bihar 1st Phase Voting: RJD Alleges Irregularities Amidst Voting, Election Commission Responds

Lalu Prasad Yadav
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.