Bihar Election: Second Phase Sees Huge Jump in Voting, 47.62% by 1 PM, 13% Higher Than 2020

Voters standing in line, waiting for their turn to vote (Photo – Election Commission X)
Bihar Election: Voter enthusiasm in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, held on Tuesday, appears to be breaking records. Voter turnout was at its peak in the initial hours, with voting proceeding smoothly at all polling stations. According to data released by the Election Commission by 1 PM, a total of 47.62% voting has taken place in the second phase so far. This figure is 13.77 percent higher than the voting recorded in the second phase of the previous Assembly Elections 2020 by 1 PM (33.85%).
In the second phase, covering a total of 122 seats, there was tremendous enthusiasm among voters since morning. By 9 AM, approximately 14.55% of voters had exercised their right to franchise, which further increased to 47.62% in the afternoon. More than 50% voting has been recorded in four major districts of the state: Kishanganj, Gaya, Jamui, and Banka. Among these, Kishanganj recorded the highest turnout at 51.86%. Following closely, Gaya recorded 50.95%, Jamui 50.91%, and Banka 50.07%. Madhubani district recorded the lowest turnout at 43.39%.
In the second phase, voting is being held for 122 seats across 20 districts, with approximately 45,399 polling stations, the majority of which are located in rural areas. Security arrangements have been tightened during the polling, with the deployment of over four lakh security personnel to ensure peaceful voting. The Bihar Police are also on high alert.
