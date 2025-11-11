Bihar Election: Second Phase Sees Huge Jump in Voting, 47.62% by 1 PM, 13% Higher Than 2020

Bihar Election: Voter enthusiasm in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, held on Tuesday, appears to be breaking records. Voter turnout was at its peak in the initial hours, with voting proceeding smoothly at all polling stations. According to data released by the Election Commission by 1 PM, a total of 47.62% voting has taken place in the second phase so far. This figure is 13.77 percent higher than the voting recorded in the second phase of the previous Assembly Elections 2020 by 1 PM (33.85%).