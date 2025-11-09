Bihar Elections 2025: 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, and 26 in Magadh will decide who forms the government

The 24 seats in Seemanchal are crucial in determining the direction of government formation. In the last assembly elections, out of the 24 seats in Seemanchal, the BJP won eight, the JDU won four, the Congress won five, the RJD and CPI (ML) won one each, while AIMIM secured victory in five seats. This outcome increased the unease for both the Congress and the RJD, as Muslim voters in Seemanchal had shifted their support away from the RJD and Congress. Consequently, the NDA won 12 out of the 24 seats in Seemanchal. The Grand Alliance is making efforts to consolidate its core voter base in Seemanchal, while the NDA is focused on further strengthening its position here. The presence of AIMIM and Jan Suraaj has made the election a triangular contest.