Bihar Elections 2025: 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, and 26 in Magadh will decide who forms the government

Bihar Elections 2025: Voting for the second phase of the Bihar elections will take place on November 11. In the second phase, voting will be held for 122 seats across 20 districts of Bihar. The results from 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, and 26 in Magadh in the second phase will determine whether the NDA or the Grand Alliance will form the government in Bihar. Out of the 122 seats where voting will occur in the second phase, 90 seats are considered highly significant. In the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA had a dominant presence in Tirhut, while the Grand Alliance established its unchallenged rule in Magadh. Seemanchal had disrupted the Grand Alliance's plans. Out of the 24 assembly seats in Seemanchal, the Grand Alliance secured victory in only seven seats during the 2020 assembly elections.
In the 2020 elections, the NDA secured victories in 31 out of the 40 seats in Tirhut, encompassing East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, and Madhubani. Tirhut played a crucial role in bringing the NDA to power. The Grand Alliance managed to win only nine seats in Tirhut. The significant defeat in this region contributed to the Grand Alliance being kept out of power. If the NDA manages to retain its stronghold in Tirhut and successfully break the Grand Alliance's stronghold in Magadh, or if the Grand Alliance manages to protect its fortress in Magadh and make inroads into the NDA's stronghold in Tirhut, several equations for reaching the seat of power will change.
The 24 seats in Seemanchal are crucial in determining the direction of government formation. In the last assembly elections, out of the 24 seats in Seemanchal, the BJP won eight, the JDU won four, the Congress won five, the RJD and CPI (ML) won one each, while AIMIM secured victory in five seats. This outcome increased the unease for both the Congress and the RJD, as Muslim voters in Seemanchal had shifted their support away from the RJD and Congress. Consequently, the NDA won 12 out of the 24 seats in Seemanchal. The Grand Alliance is making efforts to consolidate its core voter base in Seemanchal, while the NDA is focused on further strengthening its position here. The presence of AIMIM and Jan Suraaj has made the election a triangular contest.
Magadh comprises the districts of Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jehanabad, and Arwal. In the 2020 elections, the HAM party of Jitan Ram Manjhi held sway over the Imamganj, Tikari, and Barachatti seats in Gaya district. In 2025, candidates from the HAM party are facing stiff competition in all three seats. In Gaya city, the BJP is in the fray, the JDU in Belaganj, the Congress in Wazirganj, and LJP-R in Sherghati. Similarly, the prestige of the Congress state president is at stake in Kutumba of Aurangabad. Meanwhile, the Grand Alliance had secured victory in all 11 seats in Rohtas and Kaimur of Shahabad.
