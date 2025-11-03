Bihar Elections 2025: Fate of 2616 Candidates to be Decided, Know How Candidate Numbers Have Changed in the Last 25 Years

In the current 2025 elections, with a total of 2,616 candidates in the fray, 1,085 candidates (approximately 41%) are contesting for the first time. Both major alliances have placed significant bets on new faces. The NDA has given opportunities to 56 new faces, accounting for 23% of the total 243 seats. Meanwhile, 37% of candidates in the Mahagathbandhan, or 92 individuals, are trying their luck for the first time. Among these, the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) has shown confidence in the largest number of new faces, with 49.