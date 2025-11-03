Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

State

Bihar Elections 2025: Fate of 2616 Candidates to be Decided, Know How Candidate Numbers Have Changed in the Last 25 Years

This time, not just something new, but a lot has changed. The electoral battlefield remains the same with 243 seats, but the crowd of candidates is not the same as before. Find out how the number of candidates has changed from one election to another in the last 25 years...

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Image: Patrika

A total of 2,616 candidates are in the fray for the first and second phases of the Bihar elections 2025, across all 243 seats. Of these, 1,314 candidates are competing in the first phase and 1,302 in the second phase. This number is significantly lower compared to the initial elections held after the division of Jharkhand. Data from the Election Commission reveals a consistent decline in the number of candidates in Bihar's electoral arena over the past two and a half decades.

The Declining Graph of Total Candidates

In the 2000 assembly elections, a total of 3,941 candidates tested their luck. However, by 2025, this number has reduced to 2,616. This means approximately 1,300 fewer candidates are contesting in 25 years. When the first assembly elections were held in 2000 after Jharkhand was separated from Bihar, there were more than 15 candidates on almost every seat. But now, this average has dropped to about 10.

Number of Candidates in Each Election







































Election YearTotal Number of Candidates
2000 (February)3,941
2005 (February)3,193
2005 (October-November)2,135
20103,547
20153,145
20203,711
20252,616

Sharp Decline in the Number of Independent Candidates

The primary reason for the reduction in the number of candidates is the significant drop in the success rate of independent candidates. There was a time when independents held considerable sway in Bihar's politics. In the 2000 elections, over 20 independent candidates won and entered the assembly. In contrast, by 2020, this number had dwindled to just 1.

Political analysts believe that as bipolar alliances like the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and Mahagathbandhan (INDIA Alliance) have strengthened, voters have adopted an 'either this, or that' approach, which has almost eliminated the chances of independent candidates winning.

Participation of Women

While the participation of women candidates has increased over the last 25 years, their win percentage has remained almost static. In 2000, the number of women candidates was a mere 136. By 2020, this number reached a record 371 candidates. In the current elections, a total of 258 women are in the electoral fray.

In terms of results, out of 307 women candidates in 2010, 34 (the highest) secured victory, while in 2020, only 26 out of 371 women candidates managed to win.

Betting on New Faces in Bihar Elections 2025

In the current 2025 elections, with a total of 2,616 candidates in the fray, 1,085 candidates (approximately 41%) are contesting for the first time. Both major alliances have placed significant bets on new faces. The NDA has given opportunities to 56 new faces, accounting for 23% of the total 243 seats. Meanwhile, 37% of candidates in the Mahagathbandhan, or 92 individuals, are trying their luck for the first time. Among these, the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) has shown confidence in the largest number of new faces, with 49.

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 11:19 am

Bihar Elections 2025: Fate of 2616 Candidates to be Decided, Know How Candidate Numbers Have Changed in the Last 25 Years

