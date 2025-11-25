Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Bihar Road Accident: Six killed, several injured in a horrific collision between an auto and a truck in Sheikhpura

Six people have died in a road accident. Several people were injured in this accident and have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Accident Maharashtra

Bihar Road Accident (Image: Patrika)

Bihar Road Accident A horrific road accident occurred in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of six people. The collision between a CNG auto and a truck took place near Maninda village on the Sheikhpura-Chewara road, leading to the deaths of six individuals travelling in the auto. Seven people were critically injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Enraged by the incident, locals blocked the road.

Identification of the Deceased

































NameVillage of Residence
Rahul Kumar alias Tuntun YadavResident of Bengucha, Chewara block
Rahul's mother, 50-year-old Asha DeviResident of Bengucha, Chewara block
Nisha DeviMaheshpur village
Rajkumar SawDhamasena village
A 55-year-old woman, identity not yet confirmed
A 35-year-old youth, identity not yet confirmed

Public Outrage, Road Blockade

Upon receiving information about the incident, local villagers have blocked the road. Police are attempting to disperse the crowd, but the irate locals are refusing to move. Police from surrounding police stations have also been called to clear the blockade, and the truck has been seized by the authorities.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

25 Nov 2025 04:25 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Road Accident: Six killed, several injured in a horrific collision between an auto and a truck in Sheikhpura

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.