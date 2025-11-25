Bihar Road Accident: Six killed, several injured in a horrific collision between an auto and a truck in Sheikhpura

Bihar Road Accident (Image: Patrika)
Bihar Road Accident A horrific road accident occurred in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of six people. The collision between a CNG auto and a truck took place near Maninda village on the Sheikhpura-Chewara road, leading to the deaths of six individuals travelling in the auto. Seven people were critically injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Enraged by the incident, locals blocked the road.
|Name
|Village of Residence
|Rahul Kumar alias Tuntun Yadav
|Resident of Bengucha, Chewara block
|Rahul's mother, 50-year-old Asha Devi
|Resident of Bengucha, Chewara block
|Nisha Devi
|Maheshpur village
|Rajkumar Saw
|Dhamasena village
|A 55-year-old woman, identity not yet confirmed
|—
|A 35-year-old youth, identity not yet confirmed
|—
Upon receiving information about the incident, local villagers have blocked the road. Police are attempting to disperse the crowd, but the irate locals are refusing to move. Police from surrounding police stations have also been called to clear the blockade, and the truck has been seized by the authorities.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
Patna
Bihar
Trending