Bihar Road Accident: Six killed, several injured in a horrific collision between an auto and a truck in Sheikhpura

Bihar Road Accident A horrific road accident occurred in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of six people. The collision between a CNG auto and a truck took place near Maninda village on the Sheikhpura-Chewara road, leading to the deaths of six individuals travelling in the auto. Seven people were critically injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Enraged by the incident, locals blocked the road.