Bihar Weather: Severe Cold Expected from December 1st, IMD Issues Alert for Six Districts

The Meteorological Department states that the activation of the Western Disturbance is considered the first strong system of this season. Due to its effect, the weather in most parts of Bihar will change suddenly, leading to severe cold and cold wave-like conditions. This means that shivering is likely to increase in the coming days. Cold day and cold wave-like conditions may also arise in Bihar. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert to the Disaster Management Department. The Meteorological Department states that today (November 29), the maximum temperature in most parts of Bihar is forecast to remain between 26-30°C. The minimum temperature in south-eastern and north-eastern districts is likely to be between 10-12°C, and in other parts of the state, it is expected to be between 12-15°C.