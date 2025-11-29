Bihar Weather: Severe Cold Expected from December 1st, IMD Issues Alert for Six Districts

Bihar Weather (Image: Patrika)
Bihar Weather: Temperatures are continuously falling in Bihar due to westerly winds. As a result, severe cold is being felt in both urban and rural areas as soon as the sun sets. According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is also becoming active, due to which the cold is likely to increase further in many districts of Bihar. There is also a possibility of severe cold and cold wave-like conditions. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert in this regard.
According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, the effect of the Western Disturbance will start appearing in Bihar from December 1. Due to its activation, Western Champaran, Eastern Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, and Siwan will be most affected. Temperatures are likely to drop in these districts, and the cold may increase rapidly. Meanwhile, the IMD has also stated in its forecast that the cold is likely to increase in Bihar from the first few days of December.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is set to change in Patna, Purnia, West Champaran, Gopalganj, and Sitamarhi on Saturday. Moderate to dense fog has been prevailing in these districts since morning, which is likely to reduce visibility. On Friday, the lowest visibility in Bihar was recorded at 500 meters in Purnia.
The Meteorological Department states that the activation of the Western Disturbance is considered the first strong system of this season. Due to its effect, the weather in most parts of Bihar will change suddenly, leading to severe cold and cold wave-like conditions. This means that shivering is likely to increase in the coming days. Cold day and cold wave-like conditions may also arise in Bihar. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert to the Disaster Management Department. The Meteorological Department states that today (November 29), the maximum temperature in most parts of Bihar is forecast to remain between 26-30°C. The minimum temperature in south-eastern and north-eastern districts is likely to be between 10-12°C, and in other parts of the state, it is expected to be between 12-15°C.
