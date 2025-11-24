Bihar's Largest Bridge to be Built on Gandak River, Easing Travel to Nepal and UP; Centre Approves Project

This bridge, to be built from Bettiah (Manua Pul) in Bihar to Tiwari Patti–Seorahi in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, will be approximately 12.036 kilometres long. The project also includes the construction of a total of 29 kilometres of road, which will make travel between the two states much faster and smoother than before. According to officials, after the construction of this bridge, the distance between Bihar and UP will be reduced by approximately 35 kilometres. This bridge will not only benefit passengers between the two states but will also provide significant advantages to the trade, agriculture, and tourism sectors. This bridge will serve as an important link on the Gorakhpur–Siliguri route.