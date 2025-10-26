Chhath Puja: When will Lord Surya appear in your city? Know sunrise and sunset times for all districts

According to the Patna Meteorological Department, the weather in Bihar on October 27 and 28 will be very conducive for Chhath devotees. There might be light fog or mist in the morning, but the sky will remain clear throughout the day. There is no possibility of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 30–32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 20–23 degrees Celsius. Light cool breezes and the moisture near the riverbanks will contribute to a devotional and pleasant atmosphere.