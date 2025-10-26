Chhath Puja: When will Lord Surya appear in your city? Know sunrise and sunset times for all districts

Chhath Puja (Image: Freepik)
Chhath Puja: The festival of faith, Chhath Puja, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across Bihar. This four-day festival began this year on Saturday, October 25, 2025, with 'Nahay-Khay'. On Sunday, October 26, devotees will commence a 36-hour fast with 'Kharna'. Following this, on the third day, Monday, October 27, devotees will offer 'Arghya' to the setting sun in the evening, while on the fourth day, Tuesday, October 28, 'Arghya' will be offered to the rising sun in the morning.
This festival is a unique confluence of sun worship and reverence for nature, where devotees make resolutions by rivers, ponds, and riverbanks and offer 'Arghya' to the Sun God. It is believed that by the grace of Chhathi Maiya, happiness, prosperity, and longevity of children are maintained in the household.
According to information released by the Meteorological Department, Patna, the sunset time across Bihar on October 27 will be between 5:01 PM and 5:18 PM. The sunrise on October 28 will occur between 5:45 AM and 6:01 AM.
|District
|Sunset (October 27)
|Sunrise (October 28)
|Patna
|17:11
|05:55
|Gaya
|17:11
|05:55
|Bhagalpur
|17:04
|05:47
|Muzaffarpur
|17:10
|05:54
|Purnia
|17:02
|05:46
|Darbhanga
|17:08
|05:52
|Saharsa
|17:05
|05:49
|Khagaria
|17:06
|05:49
|Begusarai
|17:08
|05:50
|Bhojpur
|17:09
|05:52
|Rohtas
|17:17
|05:58
|Aurangabad
|17:15
|05:57
|Nalanda
|17:11
|05:53
|Gopalganj
|17:13
|05:58
|Siwan
|17:14
|05:58
|Samastipur
|17:07
|05:51
|Vaishali
|17:11
|05:55
|Sitamarhi
|17:09
|05:54
|Madhubani
|17:07
|05:52
|Supaul
|17:06
|05:51
|Katihar
|17:02
|05:45
|Kishanganj
|17:04
|05:47
|Araria
|17:01
|05:46
|Madhepura
|17:04
|05:48
|Munger
|17:06
|05:49
|Lakhisarai
|17:08
|05:50
|Jehanabad
|17:12
|05:55
|Arwal
|17:14
|05:56
|Sheikhpura
|17:09
|05:51
|Jamui
|17:08
|05:50
|Nawada
|17:10
|05:52
|Saran (Chhapra)
|17:08
|05:49
|Purvi Champaran (Motihari)
|17:11
|05:57
|Pashchimi Champaran (Bettiah)
|17:12
|05:59
According to the Patna Meteorological Department, the weather in Bihar on October 27 and 28 will be very conducive for Chhath devotees. There might be light fog or mist in the morning, but the sky will remain clear throughout the day. There is no possibility of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 30–32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 20–23 degrees Celsius. Light cool breezes and the moisture near the riverbanks will contribute to a devotional and pleasant atmosphere.
