Delhi High Alert: SWAT Teams and Snipers Deployed in Multi-layered Security, Why the High Alert Issued?

Delhi High Alert (Image: Patrika)
Delhi High Alert: Following a blast at the Red Fort, a high alert has once again been issued in Delhi. Along with this, SWAT teams and snipers have been deployed to strengthen security arrangements in Delhi. The Delhi Police have also intensified surveillance in sensitive areas. This means a multi-layer security system has been implemented in Delhi. Under this, strict surveillance is being maintained from street level to airspace. Delhi Police, central agencies, and other security teams, along with SWAT teams, snipers, and anti-terror units, are coordinating with each other minute-to-minute to ensure immediate action can be taken in any situation.
In fact, such stringent security arrangements in Delhi have been made keeping in mind the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. He is arriving in India for a two-day visit, and for this reason, a strict protocol and a multi-layer security system have been implemented across the city for his safety. Senior officials have stated that several security units will work in tandem from the time the President arrives in Delhi until his departure. According to officials, all agencies have been ordered to maintain strict surveillance, and over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed. All routes related to Putin's movement during his visit have been secured in advance and are under constant monitoring. Putin's personal team is also coordinating with the teams present.
To ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience during these two days, the traffic police will provide updates and advisories from time to time. Anti-drone systems are also being installed to further bolster security, enabling surveillance and immediate action against any suspicious activity from the air. Additionally, high-definition cameras have been installed in all areas related to Putin's visit. In some places, traffic may be halted or pedestrian movement restricted, but officials have assured that people will be informed in advance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in India on December 4 and 5, 2025. He is visiting India for the 23rd annual summit between India and Russia. Relations between India and Russia have been strong for a long time, with a good partnership in political, defence, and economic sectors. It is expected that during this visit, both countries may sign several important agreements related to defence, energy, and trade. This visit comes at a time when the United States has increased pressure on India to reduce oil imports from Russia, while simultaneously, the US is also making efforts to mediate talks to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
