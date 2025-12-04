Delhi High Alert: SWAT Teams and Snipers Deployed in Multi-layered Security, Why the High Alert Issued?

In fact, such stringent security arrangements in Delhi have been made keeping in mind the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. He is arriving in India for a two-day visit, and for this reason, a strict protocol and a multi-layer security system have been implemented across the city for his safety. Senior officials have stated that several security units will work in tandem from the time the President arrives in Delhi until his departure. According to officials, all agencies have been ordered to maintain strict surveillance, and over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed. All routes related to Putin's movement during his visit have been secured in advance and are under constant monitoring. Putin's personal team is also coordinating with the teams present.