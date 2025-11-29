Delhi Faces Dual Crisis: Air and Water Quality Deteriorate, CPCB Report Reveals Uranium in Groundwater

Delhi CPCB Report: Alarming revelations are emerging regarding Delhi's air and water. Both water and air are essential for human survival. While Delhi's polluted air remains a constant topic of discussion, with the average AQI failing to decrease, a recent report has also raised questions about the quality of Delhi's water. The figures in this report are startling and could pose significant problems for the residents of Delhi. A new report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has brought to light several serious concerns about the quality of Delhi's groundwater. The report indicates a rapid increase in the levels of hazardous metals such as uranium, lead, nitrate, and fluoride in Delhi's groundwater. According to the report, Delhi ranks third in the country for high uranium content, a situation that could prove dangerous for public health.