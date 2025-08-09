Delhi Metro to Operate World's Longest Driverless Network

Delhi Metro: The Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) of Delhi's metro system is now fully driverless. This means all trains on this line are operating autonomously, without any train operator. This marks a significant milestone in Delhi Metro's advancement towards cutting-edge technology. Delhi Metro began implementing the Unattended Train Operation (UTO) system in 2020, and this process has now been completed. Following a four-phase transition, fully driverless trains have been running on the Magenta Line since May 2025.
A Delhi Metro official told the Times of India that this process, implemented in four phases, first involved removing the metro cabin doors. Subsequently, train operators were permitted to be anywhere within the train, and finally, operators were completely removed. This same process has now begun on the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), and it is expected that this line will also become fully automatic within the next 3-4 months. The official further stated that Delhi Metro aims for all its future corridors to be driverless. Delhi Metro already operates a 97-kilometre driverless network, one of the largest in the world.
According to metro officials, this technology will make train operations safer, more punctual, and more reliable. Passengers will experience improved travel with reduced delays and fewer human errors. This technological advancement is a major step towards a smarter and more modern public transport system in Delhi. Currently, the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden is driverless.
According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, after successfully running driverless trains on the Magenta Line, the process will now be initiated on the Pink Line. Officials claim that automated train operations will commence on Delhi's Pink Line within the next three to four months. The process began in June. DMRC officials stated that Delhi has secured its place in the world's largest driverless metro network. Of the 395-kilometre metro network in Delhi-NCR, 97 kilometres are now fully driverless. Driverless metro trains will soon be running on the Pink Line as well.
According to Delhi Metro officials, the process of running driverless trains has begun on three important corridors in Delhi. These include RK Ashram Marg to Janakpuri West (Magenta Line extension), Aerocity to Tughlakabad (new Golden Line), and Majlis Park to Maujpur (Pink Line extension). In addition, three more corridors were approved last year under the fourth phase. These include Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (Golden Line extension), Inderlok-Indraprastha (Green Line extension), and Rithala-Narela-Kundli (Red Line extension). Construction work on these is about to begin.
According to Delhi Metro officials, after the completion of the driverless train operation process in the fourth phase, approximately 160 kilometres of the network in Delhi will be driverless. Following this, Delhi Metro will be among the top 5 driverless metro systems. Furthermore, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is preparing to purchase 312 metro trains. These will be the trains that will run driverless on the priority corridors of the fourth phase. Currently, 97 kilometres of the network in Delhi operates driverless metro trains. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials say that driverless metro operations in Delhi will provide passengers with a safer and faster travel experience, as the automated process reduces manual intervention and boosts operational efficiency.