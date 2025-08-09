Delhi Metro to Operate World's Longest Driverless Network

A Delhi Metro official told the Times of India that this process, implemented in four phases, first involved removing the metro cabin doors. Subsequently, train operators were permitted to be anywhere within the train, and finally, operators were completely removed. This same process has now begun on the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), and it is expected that this line will also become fully automatic within the next 3-4 months. The official further stated that Delhi Metro aims for all its future corridors to be driverless. Delhi Metro already operates a 97-kilometre driverless network, one of the largest in the world.