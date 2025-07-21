Direct Roadways Bus Service from Alwar to Khatu Shyam

Rajasthan Roadways: Devotees visiting Khatu Shyam Ji have reason to rejoice. Alwar Depot of Rajasthan Roadways has started a special bus service to cater to the needs of pilgrims. This service operates every Saturday, Sunday, and on Ekadashi.
Traffic Manager Sunil Bhagwati informed that due to Ekadashi falling on the upcoming Monday, the bus will depart from Alwar Depot at 9:00 AM for Khatu Shyam Ji. The return journey will commence from Khatu Shyam Ji at 4:15 PM.
The bus fare is ₹175 for male passengers and ₹95 for female passengers. The aim of this initiative is to provide devotees with affordable, safe, and regular transport. Roadways management has appealed to a large number of devotees to avail this service.