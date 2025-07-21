21 July 2025,

Monday

Direct Roadways Bus Service from Alwar to Khatu Shyam

There is good news for devotees visiting Khatu Shyam Ji in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Roadways Alwar depot has started a special bus service keeping the convenience of devotees in mind.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

File Photo - Patrika

Rajasthan Roadways: Devotees visiting Khatu Shyam Ji have reason to rejoice. Alwar Depot of Rajasthan Roadways has started a special bus service to cater to the needs of pilgrims. This service operates every Saturday, Sunday, and on Ekadashi.

Traffic Manager Sunil Bhagwati informed that due to Ekadashi falling on the upcoming Monday, the bus will depart from Alwar Depot at 9:00 AM for Khatu Shyam Ji. The return journey will commence from Khatu Shyam Ji at 4:15 PM.

The bus fare is ₹175 for male passengers and ₹95 for female passengers. The aim of this initiative is to provide devotees with affordable, safe, and regular transport. Roadways management has appealed to a large number of devotees to avail this service.

21 Jul 2025 12:15 pm

English News / State / Direct Roadways Bus Service from Alwar to Khatu Shyam
