scriptDry canal in Tel area, No Action has taken | Dry canal in Tel area, farmers&#39; | Latest News | Patrika News
State

Dry canal in Tel area, No Action has taken

The villages of Bada Kheda region, including dozens of villages, need water for their crops of wheat, mustard, and gram, but there is no water in the canals. The farmers’ concerns are increasing, and they were assured of water supply by the CAD department, but the fields in the Tel area are still dry.

AlwarNov 06, 2024 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

farmer
The faces of farmers in dozens of villages, including Bada Kheda, Laban, Makhiada, Banswada, Papdi, Jadala, Pipalda, Samara, Bahdawali, and others, are filled with worry lines. Their wheat, mustard, and gram crops need irrigation, but the lack of water in the canals has increased their difficulties.
The canal in the Tel area has some water, but it’s just a trickle. Farmers like Hanuman, Mukesh, Giriraj Meena, Bansilal Meena, Pawan Meena, and Suresh Sharma eagerly await the canal water. The non-resolution of their problems is increasing their worries.
Farmers are demanding that the canal be filled with water so that they can easily irrigate their crops and the farmers of the Tel area are not deprived of irrigation.

The CAD department officials had a meeting with the farmers and assured them that they would also get water. However, the canals and minors of dozens of villages are still dry. The canal is dry, and the farmers are anxiously waiting for water.

Sarpanch’s statement

The hundreds of bighas of land in dozens of villages in the Tel area need canal water, but the water has not reached the fields yet. The CAD department officials should take responsibility and resolve the farmers’ problems so that they don’t face difficulties.

CAD Laban’s junior engineer

“Water is being supplied to the Tel area from chain number 955. We are trying to supply water to the remaining villages in the Tel area by the 9th. Wherever the water is not reaching, we will ensure it reaches there.”
Everyone hopes that the farmers’ problems will be resolved soon and their parched land gets water.

News / State / Dry canal in Tel area, No Action has taken

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Air Travelers: You can use the internet at an altitude of 3000 feet in the plane

National News

Air Travelers: You can use the internet at an altitude of 3000 feet in the plane

in 5 hours

Donald Trump: Majority is near, Trump will make a comeback to the White House

Political

Donald Trump: Majority is near, Trump will make a comeback to the White House

in 5 hours

US polls: Trump edges over Harris with wins in Florida, Ohio, Mississippi

world

US polls: Trump edges over Harris with wins in Florida, Ohio, Mississippi

in 4 hours

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara

National News

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara

in 4 hours

Latest State

The High Court has declared the vegetable market built on the drain as illegal

Market News

The High Court has declared the vegetable market built on the drain as illegal

1 week ago

Millions of Litres of Water Disappear Daily from Pipeline: Officials Silent, Accountability in Question

Special

Millions of Litres of Water Disappear Daily from Pipeline: Officials Silent, Accountability in Question

4 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.