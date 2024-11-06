Dry canal in Tel area, No Action has taken

The canal in the Tel area has some water, but it’s just a trickle. Farmers like Hanuman, Mukesh, Giriraj Meena, Bansilal Meena, Pawan Meena, and Suresh Sharma eagerly await the canal water. The non-resolution of their problems is increasing their worries.

Farmers are demanding that the canal be filled with water so that they can easily irrigate their crops and the farmers of the Tel area are not deprived of irrigation. The CAD department officials had a meeting with the farmers and assured them that they would also get water. However, the canals and minors of dozens of villages are still dry. The canal is dry, and the farmers are anxiously waiting for water.

Sarpanch’s statement The hundreds of bighas of land in dozens of villages in the Tel area need canal water, but the water has not reached the fields yet. The CAD department officials should take responsibility and resolve the farmers’ problems so that they don’t face difficulties.

CAD Laban’s junior engineer “Water is being supplied to the Tel area from chain number 955. We are trying to supply water to the remaining villages in the Tel area by the 9th. Wherever the water is not reaching, we will ensure it reaches there.”

Everyone hopes that the farmers’ problems will be resolved soon and their parched land gets water.