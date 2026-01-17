Major Alert in Delhi Before January 26!

Amidst preparations for the 77th Republic Day, a high alert has been issued in Delhi. In view of security arrangements, posters of suspects linked to Khalistan and Al-Qaeda modules have been put up by the Delhi Police and security agencies at metro stations, bus stands, markets, and crowded areas.
Preparations for the 77th Republic Day are underway in the country's capital, New Delhi. Meanwhile, security agencies have been put on alert. The government does not want any negligence in any form. This is why security agencies have this time initiated the process of keeping the public also on alert mode with them. For this, posters of most wanted terrorists and suspects have been put up at metro stations, intersections, bus stands, and busy markets. The objective of this is that people can identify them. If these suspects are seen anywhere, in any form, the public can also be alerted. In this way, the Delhi Police has taken this initiative by putting up their photos. An appeal has also been made to the public to remain vigilant and cautious. If people with such appearances are seen anywhere, in any form, inform the police immediately.
According to media reports, the posters put up by the Delhi Police in the main and busy markets focus the most on Harjinder Singh alias Dalla. Dalla is the chief of the Khalistan Force, i.e., KTF. He used to live in Punjab earlier, but when he came under the radar of security agencies, he left India. Currently, Dalla is operating this network from Canada. When Hardeep Singh Gurjar was killed in Canada in June 2023, Arshdeep Singh took command of this network. Since then, he has become the chief of the network. Apart from Dalla, posters of Khalistan Zindabad Force chief Ranjit Singh Neeta and Paramjit Singh Pamma have also been put up by the security agencies.
In the report of the security agencies, he is considered the mastermind of spreading communalism. His most talked-about case is from 2022, when a Hindu man was murdered in Delhi. During the investigation of this case, it was revealed that this Hindu man was murdered by two youths named Naushad and Jagga solely because he had a trident tattoo on his body. It is feared that these people may try to spoil the atmosphere in the country once again. Keeping this in mind, their posters have been released before January 26.
Along with the Khalistan network, the focus of the security agencies is on Sharjeel Akhtar of Sambhal, linked to the jihadi network, Mohammad Rehan, who is wanted in an IS case, and Mohammad Abu Sufiyan of Jharkhand, associated with Al-Qaeda. Their photos have also been put up. According to the information revealed so far about Sufiyan, he received training in a madrasa in 2012. After training from Jamshedpur, he went to Pakistan. Then, via Nepal, he entered India. He established a network of Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in India with Abdul Rehman. So far, the police have not been able to arrest him, but it is believed that he trains sleeper cells in India.
In view of January 26, posters of all these suspects have been put up in Delhi. All preparations are being made to prevent any terrorist activity. Surveillance is being conducted. Along with this, for the first time this year, such posters of suspects have been put up in Delhi.
