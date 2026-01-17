Major Alert in Delhi Before January 26!

Preparations for the 77th Republic Day are underway in the country's capital, New Delhi. Meanwhile, security agencies have been put on alert. The government does not want any negligence in any form. This is why security agencies have this time initiated the process of keeping the public also on alert mode with them. For this, posters of most wanted terrorists and suspects have been put up at metro stations, intersections, bus stands, and busy markets. The objective of this is that people can identify them. If these suspects are seen anywhere, in any form, the public can also be alerted. In this way, the Delhi Police has taken this initiative by putting up their photos. An appeal has also been made to the public to remain vigilant and cautious. If people with such appearances are seen anywhere, in any form, inform the police immediately.