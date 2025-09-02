Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Mumbai

Ganpati Visarjan Special Local Trains Announced for 2025

Indian Railways has announced that special local trains will run throughout the night to accommodate devotees during the Ganpati Visarjan festival in 2025. Details to follow...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Ganpati Visrjan (Image: X)

To facilitate devotees during Ganpati Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi 2025), Central Railway and Western Railway have announced special midnight local trains. These trains will operate from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) to Kalyan, Thane, and Panvel, and between Churchgate and Virar. All trains will stop at every station.

The railway stated that special trains will run on the main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Thane) on 4/5 September (Thursday/Friday night), 5/6 September (Friday/Saturday night), and 6/7 September (Saturday/Sunday night). On the Harbour line, special services between CSMT and Panvel will only be available on the night of 6/7 September, the day of Ganpati Visarjan, to ease late-night travel for devotees.

Central Railway Special Local Trains for Ganpati Visarjan –

Central Line (CSMT-Kalyan/Thane)

Down Direction –

CSMT-Kalyan Local: Departs at 01:40 AM, Arrives at 03:10 AM

CSMT-Thane Local: Departs at 02:30 AM, Arrives at 03:30 AM

CSMT-Kalyan: Departs at 03:25 AM, Arrives at 04:55 AM

Up Direction –

Kalyan-CSMT: Departs at 00:05 AM, Arrives at 01:30 AM

Thane-CSMT: Departs at 01:00 AM, Arrives at 02:00 AM

Thane-CSMT: Departs at 02:00 AM, Arrives at 03:00 AM

Harbour Line (Only on the night of 6/7 September)

Down Direction –

CSMT-Panvel: Departs at 01:30 AM, Arrives at 02:50 AM

CSMT-Panvel: Departs at 02:45 AM, Arrives at 04:05 AM

Up Direction –

Panvel-CSMT: Departs at 01:00 AM, Arrives at 02:20 AM

Panvel-CSMT: Departs at 01:45 AM, Arrives at 03:05 AM

Considering the expected crowds during Ganpati Visarjan, Western Railway has made special arrangements. Six pairs of additional special local trains will run between Churchgate and Virar at midnight on 6/7 September 2025. These trains will greatly assist devotees in returning home late at night.

Western Railway Special Local Trains for Ganpati Visarjan –

The railway administration has appealed to devotees to make maximum use of these special local trains to avoid any difficulties in returning home during Ganeshotsav.

Share the news:

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 03:31 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Ganpati Visarjan Special Local Trains Announced for 2025
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.