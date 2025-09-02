Ganpati Visarjan Special Local Trains Announced for 2025

To facilitate devotees during Ganpati Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi 2025), Central Railway and Western Railway have announced special midnight local trains. These trains will operate from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) to Kalyan, Thane, and Panvel, and between Churchgate and Virar. All trains will stop at every station.
The railway stated that special trains will run on the main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Thane) on 4/5 September (Thursday/Friday night), 5/6 September (Friday/Saturday night), and 6/7 September (Saturday/Sunday night). On the Harbour line, special services between CSMT and Panvel will only be available on the night of 6/7 September, the day of Ganpati Visarjan, to ease late-night travel for devotees.
Central Line (CSMT-Kalyan/Thane)
Down Direction –
CSMT-Kalyan Local: Departs at 01:40 AM, Arrives at 03:10 AM
CSMT-Thane Local: Departs at 02:30 AM, Arrives at 03:30 AM
CSMT-Kalyan: Departs at 03:25 AM, Arrives at 04:55 AM
Up Direction –
Kalyan-CSMT: Departs at 00:05 AM, Arrives at 01:30 AM
Thane-CSMT: Departs at 01:00 AM, Arrives at 02:00 AM
Thane-CSMT: Departs at 02:00 AM, Arrives at 03:00 AM
Harbour Line (Only on the night of 6/7 September)
Down Direction –
CSMT-Panvel: Departs at 01:30 AM, Arrives at 02:50 AM
CSMT-Panvel: Departs at 02:45 AM, Arrives at 04:05 AM
Up Direction –
Panvel-CSMT: Departs at 01:00 AM, Arrives at 02:20 AM
Panvel-CSMT: Departs at 01:45 AM, Arrives at 03:05 AM
Considering the expected crowds during Ganpati Visarjan, Western Railway has made special arrangements. Six pairs of additional special local trains will run between Churchgate and Virar at midnight on 6/7 September 2025. These trains will greatly assist devotees in returning home late at night.
The railway administration has appealed to devotees to make maximum use of these special local trains to avoid any difficulties in returning home during Ganeshotsav.