Ganpati Visarjan Special Local Trains Announced for 2025

The railway stated that special trains will run on the main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Thane) on 4/5 September (Thursday/Friday night), 5/6 September (Friday/Saturday night), and 6/7 September (Saturday/Sunday night). On the Harbour line, special services between CSMT and Panvel will only be available on the night of 6/7 September, the day of Ganpati Visarjan, to ease late-night travel for devotees.