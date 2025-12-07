‘If you go on stage with Salman Khan, the consequences will be dire,’ Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh (Image: X)
A sensational case has emerged where Pawan Singh, the power star of Bhojpuri cinema and a BJP leader, has received a death threat from the gang of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This threat was issued as a warning to him not to share a stage with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. According to information, the threat was delivered via a phone call just before the grand finale of Bigg Boss.
As per the information, the caller, from the number Pawan Singh received the call from, identified themselves as being associated with the Bishnoi gang. The accused explicitly stated that Pawan Singh would face severe consequences if he appeared on a public platform with Salman Khan. Not only this, but a large sum of money was also demanded during the call.
Upon receiving the threat, Pawan Singh's team was thrown into a state of panic. Without any delay, the entire matter was reported to the local police and security agencies. The police immediately initiated a technical investigation of the caller's number. Efforts are underway to ascertain the location from which the threat was made through Call Detail Records (CDR), location tracking, and network analysis.
Notably, despite the threat, Pawan Singh decided not to back down and proceeded to attend the Bigg Boss finale. Special security arrangements were made for him at the venue. Additional police force, a bulletproof enclosure, and private security agencies were kept on high alert.
This is not the first instance where an event or individual associated with Salman Khan has received a threat. Previously, Salman Khan himself had received multiple death threats from the Bishnoi gang, following which his security was enhanced to Y+ category. The involvement of Pawan Singh in this incident now makes the matter even more serious.
Pawan Singh is one of the biggest stars in the Bhojpuri film industry. Following the threat he received, an atmosphere of fear has gripped the industry. Many artists and producers have condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible. Police officials have stated that the matter is highly sensitive and is being taken seriously. The police are also investigating whether the call was made from within the country or from an international network.
