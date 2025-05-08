IMD Issues Rain and High Wind Alert in Delhi from 9 to 14 May

Pleasant Weather in Delhi Due to Temperature Drop According to the latest IMD update, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below average. The IMD predicts rain with strong winds in the national capital on Thursday and Friday. The maximum temperature during this period is likely to remain around 37 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD meteorologists, Delhi’s minimum temperature is currently 1 to 3 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature has also dropped by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. This has provided relief from the scorching heat. The weather department warned on Thursday that winds could gust up to 50 kilometres per hour in Delhi-NCR for the next two days, potentially causing local disruptions. Therefore, the weather department has advised people to stay safe during strong winds and rain.

What will the weather be like from Saturday to Monday? According to senior meteorologist Dr. Atul Kumar Singh, the weather in the national capital and NCR will change from Saturday to Monday. Cloudy skies and winds of approximately 30 kilometres per hour are expected during this period. However, the temperature will gradually increase during these days. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR could reach 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 29 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Partly Cloudy Skies Mid-Week, No Rain Expected Partly cloudy skies are expected in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is no expectation of strong winds or rain during these two days. However, a drop of about one degree in the maximum temperature may be recorded, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain stable.