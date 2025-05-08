scriptIMD Issues Rain and High Wind Alert in Delhi from 9 to 14 May | Latest News | Patrika News
IMD Issues Rain and High Wind Alert in Delhi from 9 to 14 May

Delhi-NCR to experience some respite in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has predicted relief from the heat. However, it has also advised people to remain cautious due to the warning of rain and strong winds.

May 08, 2025 / 04:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Residents of Delhi-NCR can expect some weather relief for the next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s latest forecast. The national capital and the entire NCR region are experiencing a drop in temperature due to cloudy conditions. The IMD predicts pleasant weather for Delhiites in the coming days, with cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms and rain until 14 May. The weather department has advised caution due to strong winds and rain over the next week.

Pleasant Weather in Delhi Due to Temperature Drop

According to the latest IMD update, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below average. The IMD predicts rain with strong winds in the national capital on Thursday and Friday. The maximum temperature during this period is likely to remain around 37 degrees Celsius.
According to IMD meteorologists, Delhi’s minimum temperature is currently 1 to 3 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature has also dropped by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. This has provided relief from the scorching heat. The weather department warned on Thursday that winds could gust up to 50 kilometres per hour in Delhi-NCR for the next two days, potentially causing local disruptions. Therefore, the weather department has advised people to stay safe during strong winds and rain.

What will the weather be like from Saturday to Monday?

According to senior meteorologist Dr. Atul Kumar Singh, the weather in the national capital and NCR will change from Saturday to Monday. Cloudy skies and winds of approximately 30 kilometres per hour are expected during this period. However, the temperature will gradually increase during these days. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR could reach 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 29 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Partly Cloudy Skies Mid-Week, No Rain Expected

Partly cloudy skies are expected in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is no expectation of strong winds or rain during these two days. However, a drop of about one degree in the maximum temperature may be recorded, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain stable.

Air Quality Remains in the ‘Moderate’ Category

Amidst rising temperatures and weather changes, there is also some relief regarding air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 157 at 9 am on Thursday, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘moderate’, which may cause some discomfort to sensitive individuals, but this level is considered relatively safe for the general public.

