Indian Railways Announces 44 Additional Ganpati Special Trains

Ganpati Festival 2025 Special Trains: Central Railway has announced 44 new special trains for the upcoming Ganpati Mahotsav, bringing much-needed relief to Ganesh devotees. Two additional services have also been added to the Diva-Chiplun-Diva MEMU daily unreserved trains. This announcement increases the total number of Ganpati special trains from 250 to 296.
Ganpati Festival is considered the biggest and most grand festival in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and the Konkan region. Millions of devotees travel to their villages during this time. Every year, the railway runs special trains to manage this crowd and ease travel for the people. This year, the number of services has been further increased, providing significant relief to passengers.
A key addition is a bi-weekly special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Sawantwadi Road, operating a total of 8 trips. This train will depart from LTT at 8:45 AM on Thursdays and Sundays (28 August, 31 August, 4 September, and 7 September), arriving at Sawantwadi Road at 10:20 PM the same day.
The return journey from Sawantwadi Road will depart at 11:20 PM on the same dates, arriving at LTT, Mumbai at 12:30 PM the next day. This train will have 20 stops, including major stations like Thane, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri, Kudal, and Sindhudurg. The train's composition will include two AC-3 tier coaches, twelve sleeper coaches, six general second-class coaches, and two guard brake vans.
Furthermore, 36 services of MEMU daily unreserved special trains between Diva and Khed will be introduced. From Diva, the train will depart daily at 1:40 PM from 22 August to 8 September, reaching Khed at 8:00 PM the same day. The return train will depart from Khed at 8:00 AM daily from 23 August to 9 September, arriving at Diva at 1:00 PM. This train, an 8-coach MEMU rake, will stop at several local stations including Panvel, Roha, Indapur, and Vinhere.
Two additional services have also been added to the previously announced Diva-Chiplun-Diva MEMU daily unreserved special trains. This train will now operate 40 trips and run from 22 August to 10 September. The railway has also simplified the reservation system for passenger convenience.
Bookings for Ganpati Special Train number 01131 commenced on 3 August at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in. Tickets for unreserved compartments can be purchased through the UTS app or at the station, and the fare will be as per the usual charges for superfast mail/express trains.
With this addition, the total number of previously announced 250 trains has increased to 296. This initiative by the railway is a boon for the thousands of Ganesh devotees who travel from Mumbai and surrounding areas to Konkan during Ganesh Utsav. This will ensure a safe and convenient journey for these passengers.