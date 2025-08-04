Indian Railways Announces 44 Additional Ganpati Special Trains

Furthermore, 36 services of MEMU daily unreserved special trains between Diva and Khed will be introduced. From Diva, the train will depart daily at 1:40 PM from 22 August to 8 September, reaching Khed at 8:00 PM the same day. The return train will depart from Khed at 8:00 AM daily from 23 August to 9 September, arriving at Diva at 1:00 PM. This train, an 8-coach MEMU rake, will stop at several local stations including Panvel, Roha, Indapur, and Vinhere.