8 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

New Delhi

CJI’s Blunt Statement in Supreme Court on IndiGo Flights Cancellation

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an urgent plea related to IndiGo flight cancellations. During the hearing, they asked to wait for the government to take action in the matter.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Supreme Court (Image: Patrika)

The issue of IndiGo's continuous flight cancellations escalated to such an extent that public anger and complaints reached the Supreme Court on Monday. On Monday, an advocate informed the Supreme Court that flights were being cancelled without prior notice, causing distress to passengers and leaving thousands stranded at airports. The advocate requested an immediate hearing on the matter from the Chief Justice of India. However, CJI Suryakant refused to grant an immediate hearing, stating that the government had taken timely action in this regard and that some patience was required.

Why did the Supreme Court refuse an immediate hearing?

On Monday, an advocate filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing. The advocate argued that the cancellation of flights without prior notice was causing significant hardship and putting passengers in a crisis. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Suryakant stated that the government had already taken cognizance of the matter and an investigation was underway. He added that the court could not directly interfere in the running or operations of an airline. According to The Indian Express, the CJI remarked, "We cannot run an airline. This is a very serious issue. We understand that. Many people had to travel for important work, medical emergencies, and other reasons. But the Government of India has taken cognizance. It appears that timely action has been taken. Let's see what happens.”

Why are IndiGo flights being cancelled?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had implemented new regulations concerning duty hours. These new rules include providing more rest for pilots, limiting the number of night flights, and reducing long duty schedules. However, the company failed to plan adequately according to these new regulations. The company only changed the schedules of its pilots and crew under these rules. IndiGo believed it could easily operate its flights with these regulations, but the scheduling of pilot timings did not go as planned, leading to a large number of flight cancellations. Consequently, IndiGo flights have been continuously cancelled since December 2. The airline states that it is working to improve the situation and expects normalcy to be restored by December 10.

What steps has the government taken so far?

On December 4, Minister of Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu ordered a high-level inquiry into the entire matter and constituted a four-member committee. Subsequently, on December 6, IndiGo was directed to provide full refunds to passengers for all cancelled flights. The government also imposed a ban on other airlines arbitrarily increasing fares. Furthermore, the DGCA issued a notice to IndiGo seeking an explanation for such a significant lapse. IndiGo's CEO requested some time to respond, and in his reply on Sunday, IndiGo stated that they are striving to rectify their network by December 10.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

AIR INDIA

Delhi News

Supreme Court

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 05:48 pm

English News / Delhi / New Delhi / CJI’s Blunt Statement in Supreme Court on IndiGo Flights Cancellation

Big News

View All

New Delhi

Delhi

Trending

Namo Bharat Train to Connect Three States, New Route Drafted, Major Benefit for NCR Residents

namo bharat train gurugram greater noida route confirmed chilla elevated road projects in delhi ncr
New Delhi

Goa Club Fire: Family in Delhi Awaits Return of Four Bodies After Tragic Blaze

Goa Club Fire
National News

Delhi-NCR to Face Severe Cold Wave in Next 24 Hours, Predicts Met Department

Delhi–NCR Weather Set To Change Again
National News

Delhi High Alert: SWAT Teams and Snipers Deployed in Multi-layered Security, Why the High Alert Issued?

State

Delhi Nursery Admissions: KG and Class 1 Admission Process Begins, Know Important Details

Delhi Nursery Admission
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.