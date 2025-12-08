CJI’s Blunt Statement in Supreme Court on IndiGo Flights Cancellation

On Monday, an advocate filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing. The advocate argued that the cancellation of flights without prior notice was causing significant hardship and putting passengers in a crisis. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Suryakant stated that the government had already taken cognizance of the matter and an investigation was underway. He added that the court could not directly interfere in the running or operations of an airline. According to The Indian Express, the CJI remarked, "We cannot run an airline. This is a very serious issue. We understand that. Many people had to travel for important work, medical emergencies, and other reasons. But the Government of India has taken cognizance. It appears that timely action has been taken. Let's see what happens.”