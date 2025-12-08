Namo Bharat Train to Connect Three States, New Route Drafted, Major Benefit for NCR Residents

Namo Bharat Train (Image: Patrika)
Traffic management in Delhi-NCR is set to undergo a significant transformation in the coming times. Two major infrastructure projects are currently underway to facilitate this. These projects will not only enhance connectivity between people of three states but also alleviate traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Namo Bharat train, which will connect several cities. Simultaneously, work on the Chilla Elevated Road project in Noida is also gaining momentum. Upon completion of both these projects, commuting in Delhi-NCR will become considerably easier, offering a permanent solution to the problem of being stuck in traffic for hours, and strengthening inter-city connectivity.
The Namo Bharat train will connect Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. This train will operate on a 61.5-kilometre-long route, featuring a total of six stations. The stations will be located at IFFCO Chowk and Sector-54 in Gurugram, Bata Chowk and Sector 85-86 in Faridabad, and Sector 142-168 in Noida, and Surajpur in Greater Noida. All these stations will be elevated to avoid impacting traffic on the roads below. The estimated cost of this train project is approximately ₹15,745 crore.
The train will commence its journey from IFFCO Chowk, passing through Millennium City Centre, the Faridabad-Noida-Gurugram Expressway, and crossing the Yamuna River to reach Surajpur. During its route, the train will also traverse a part of the Aravalli hills, making this route particularly special. Initially, 10 trains with six coaches each will be operational, capable of carrying approximately 1,928 passengers at a time. The entire project will require 75 hectares of land, of which 41.8 hectares is private land and the rest is government-owned. The construction of this route will necessitate the felling of 5,655 trees; however, in compensation, 56,550 saplings will be planted to offset the environmental impact. Work on this project is expected to commence in April 2026.
Meanwhile, the construction of the Chilla Elevated Road in Noida, stretching from the Delhi-Mayur Vihar Flyover to the Mahamaya Flyover, is progressing rapidly. This elevated road will be six lanes wide and 5.96 kilometres long, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹900 crore. Thirty percent of this project is complete, and it is anticipated to be finished by 2027.
Some time ago, a case of using substandard quality steel in the Chilla Elevated Road project came to light. Following an investigation, the Noida Authority imposed a fine of ₹10 crore on the construction agency. The Authority has explicitly stated that only steel from pre-approved companies will be used in this project. Initially, three major companies – SAIL, Jindal, and one other – were selected for the steel supply. However, the construction agency used steel from a smaller, lesser-known company instead of the designated ones.
According to officials, the quality of the steel used was not up to par, and this discrepancy was detected during an inspection. Subsequently, the Authority issued seven notices to the agency seeking a response. As no satisfactory reply was received, the decision to impose a fine was made. Work on the project was halted in November 2021 due to this dispute and resumed in March, after a gap of three and a half years.
