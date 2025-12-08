Namo Bharat Train to Connect Three States, New Route Drafted, Major Benefit for NCR Residents

The train will commence its journey from IFFCO Chowk, passing through Millennium City Centre, the Faridabad-Noida-Gurugram Expressway, and crossing the Yamuna River to reach Surajpur. During its route, the train will also traverse a part of the Aravalli hills, making this route particularly special. Initially, 10 trains with six coaches each will be operational, capable of carrying approximately 1,928 passengers at a time. The entire project will require 75 hectares of land, of which 41.8 hectares is private land and the rest is government-owned. The construction of this route will necessitate the felling of 5,655 trees; however, in compensation, 56,550 saplings will be planted to offset the environmental impact. Work on this project is expected to commence in April 2026.