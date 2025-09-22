Landslides in Mussoorie: Ground Subsidence Threatens Homes

A landslide, which began on the night of 15 September in the Jharipani area of Mussoorie, continues unabated. It has caused large cracks in roads and is weakening the foundations of houses. Locals have accused the administration of negligence. Speaking to IANS, they reported that a Nepali labourer died after being buried under debris on 15 September, yet no geological team or disaster relief team has arrived at the scene.
Local woman Sushila Devi stated that they have to leave their homes every time it rains. Now, they are even afraid to send their children to school. No assistance is being received from the administration. Although the Chief Minister has spoken of providing relief, no official is helping them.
Locals have demanded that the administration meet all their primary needs. They said that if there is even light rain at night, they leave their homes with their children. There is no electricity at night. They use torches to check if their houses are about to collapse.
They have repeatedly requested assistance from officials, but have yet to receive any. Their children are hungry. People have warned that if the administration does not take concrete steps soon, they will be forced to protest. People are questioning whether the government is waiting for a larger disaster.