Landslides in Mussoorie: Ground Subsidence Threatens Homes

A landslide, which began on the night of 15 September in the Jharipani area of Mussoorie, continues unabated. It has caused large cracks in roads and is weakening the foundations of houses. Locals have accused the administration of negligence. Speaking to IANS, they reported that a Nepali labourer died after being buried under debris on 15 September, yet no geological team or disaster relief team has arrived at the scene.