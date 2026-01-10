Bulldozer Action Near Delhi's Jama Masjid: MCD Gears Up to Remove Encroachments Following High Court Order

Image: Patrika
Following the removal of encroachments around the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the national capital recently, efforts to remove encroachments around the Jama Masjid have now begun. On the orders of the Delhi High Court, the MCD has stated that it will begin the survey process within the next week. This survey will be conducted for illegal occupations on public spaces around Delhi's Jama Masjid. A senior MCD official stated that the survey will commence next week.
In fact, the Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, issued strict instructions to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), stating that a survey of encroachments around Jama Masjid should be conducted and a report submitted within two months. The Delhi High Court issued this order during the hearing of a petition that demanded the immediate cessation of commercial activities operating on the public pathway of Jama Masjid. Furthermore, the petitioner informed the court that illegal encroachments have been made on public parks and roads around Jama Masjid, which often cause traffic jams.
While hearing the case, the Delhi High Court had ordered the MCD to conduct a survey of the entire area of Jama Masjid and submit a detailed report to the court within two months. Additionally, a plan for the removal of encroachments on government land was also to be presented. Although the photographs submitted by the petitioner to the court confirmed illegal occupation, the court did not deem it appropriate to draw any conclusions without verification. Therefore, the court directed the MCD to conduct an immediate survey to ensure legal action against illegal encroachments.
An MCD official told The Times of India that the ownership of the land around Delhi's Jama Masjid is not yet entirely clear. Hence, the court has sought a detailed survey report. In fact, there are some lands near Jama Masjid that have been allocated by the MCD for business purposes. Therefore, the survey will investigate the ownership rights. Assistance from other departments will also be sought for this. Moreover, no permanent illegal encroachments are currently recorded in the MCD's records. Thus, it will only be known after the survey how much land is under encroachment.
Meanwhile, a zonal official stated that in most cases around Delhi's Jama Masjid, temporary encroachments have been identified. These include carts, temporary stalls, or huts built by people. This occupation might belong to small traders. The survey will ascertain this conclusively. Following this, a detailed report will be prepared as per the guidelines received from the High Court. It is noteworthy that on Tuesday, the MCD and the police jointly removed an illegal encroachment near Delhi's Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. During this, an agitated crowd also resorted to stone-pelting at the police and the MCD team. So far, about a dozen people have been taken action against in this case, while FIRs have been registered against more than three dozen people.
