Bulldozer Action Near Delhi's Jama Masjid: MCD Gears Up to Remove Encroachments Following High Court Order

Meanwhile, a zonal official stated that in most cases around Delhi's Jama Masjid, temporary encroachments have been identified. These include carts, temporary stalls, or huts built by people. This occupation might belong to small traders. The survey will ascertain this conclusively. Following this, a detailed report will be prepared as per the guidelines received from the High Court. It is noteworthy that on Tuesday, the MCD and the police jointly removed an illegal encroachment near Delhi's Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. During this, an agitated crowd also resorted to stone-pelting at the police and the MCD team. So far, about a dozen people have been taken action against in this case, while FIRs have been registered against more than three dozen people.