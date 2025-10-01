Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai

Maharashtra: Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil’s Car Involved in Accident, Three Critically Injured

Maharashtra's famous Lavani dancer Gautami Patil has once again come into the discussion.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Gautami Patil Accident news

Gautami Patil (Image: Patrika)

Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil: A major news story has emerged from Pune, Maharashtra. Popular Lavani dancer and folk artist Gautami Patil's car was involved in a serious accident. The incident occurred near Vadgaon Bridge in the Navale campus area of Pune. 28-year-old Gautami Patil's car collided forcefully with a parked auto-rickshaw on the roadside, resulting in severe injuries to two passengers and the driver of the rickshaw. All injured individuals were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Sinhagad police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Preliminary inquiries have clarified that Gautami Patil was not present in the car at the time of the accident. The accident was caused by the negligence of the driver operating her vehicle. The police are now investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver has been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been seized.

Currently, this accident has created an atmosphere of concern among Gautami Patil's fans. While she is completely safe, the injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident, and detailed information is expected to be released soon.

A few years ago, an objectionable video of Gautami Patil went viral on social media. Pune Police had also arrested two people in this case.

Who is Gautami Patil?

Gautami Patil is known not only for her Lavani dance but also for her beauty and fashion. She is a recognised figure in Maharashtra's cultural sphere. Hailing from Solapur, Gautami has won the hearts of audiences with her energetic dance, expressive gestures, and spirited Lavani performances on stage. Her programmes are particularly popular in rural areas. She has recently ventured into the Marathi film industry and has appeared in several music videos. However, Patil has also faced accusations of performing vulgar dances in the name of Lavani.

How was the objectionable video leaked?

In February 2023, a video of Gautami Patil changing her clothes surfaced. It is reported that someone secretly recorded Gautami Patil in a changing room in the Pune district and leaked the video on social media.

Following the incident, Patil filed a police complaint, and later the state Women's Commission also intervened in the matter. A case was registered based on the complaint, and after a thorough investigation, the police arrested two individuals, including a minor, for uploading the video.

According to the police, the minor boy secretly recorded the video in the changing room and posted it on Instagram. Based on technical investigation, the police apprehended a young man (21 years old) and a minor boy (17 years old).

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 12:44 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra: Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil's Car Involved in Accident, Three Critically Injured

Mumbai

Maharashtra

