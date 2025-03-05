scriptMadhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel | Latest News | Patrika News
State

Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

MP News: Big news for those preparing for the police in Madhya Pradesh. The police department will recruit for 8500 posts.

BhopalMar 05, 2025 / 08:45 pm

Patrika Desk

MP Police

MP Police recruitment

MP News: Big news has emerged for aspirants preparing for the police recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. The government has approved the proposal for recruitment. The police department will recruit 8500 personnel. The process will begin soon. The recruitment includes 7500 constable positions, 500 sub-inspector positions, and 500 office staff positions.

DGP Announces Recruitment on X

DGP Kailash Makwana posted on X that the government is ready to approve our proposal… the recruitment drive for 8,500 positions will begin soon.

Amendments to Recruitment Rules

The Home Department has amended the recruitment rules for Sub-Inspectors. These rules now include the posts of Sub-Inspector Radio and Photo Fingerprint. Candidates up to 38 years of age can now take the Sub-Inspector exam. Previously, the age limit was 36 years.

Exam Pattern Similar to MPPSC

Like the MPPSC, the preliminary exam will be only two hours long, with 100 questions for 100 marks. There will be no negative marking in this exam. The second stage will be the main examination. This will have two question papers, both worth 150 marks each. These will be multiple-choice questions with negative marking.

News / State / Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

in 5 hours

Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

State

Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Government Reconsiders Child Care Leave for Women Employees

Special

Rajasthan Government Reconsiders Child Care Leave for Women Employees

in 5 hours

HDFC Bank Employees Allegedly Embezzle Customer Funds in IPL Betting Scam

National News

HDFC Bank Employees Allegedly Embezzle Customer Funds in IPL Betting Scam

7 hours ago

Latest State

Bhopal Fire: Scooter Engulfed in Flames After Tea-Making Incident

Bhopal

Bhopal Fire: Scooter Engulfed in Flames After Tea-Making Incident

in 5 hours

Three Relatives Murder Son in Father’s Presence: Shocking Case in Bhopal

State

Three Relatives Murder Son in Father’s Presence: Shocking Case in Bhopal

1 day ago

Chhattisgarh Accident: Minor Killed, One Injured as Pickup Van Overturns

Raipur

Chhattisgarh Accident: Minor Killed, One Injured as Pickup Van Overturns

1 day ago

Bhopal: Avoid these roads; traffic rerouting due to tribal conference

Bhopal

Bhopal: Avoid these roads; traffic rerouting due to tribal conference

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.