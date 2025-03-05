Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

DGP Announces Recruitment on X DGP Kailash Makwana posted on X that the government is ready to approve our proposal… the recruitment drive for 8,500 positions will begin soon. Amendments to Recruitment Rules The Home Department has amended the recruitment rules for Sub-Inspectors. These rules now include the posts of Sub-Inspector Radio and Photo Fingerprint. Candidates up to 38 years of age can now take the Sub-Inspector exam. Previously, the age limit was 36 years.

Exam Pattern Similar to MPPSC Like the MPPSC, the preliminary exam will be only two hours long, with 100 questions for 100 marks. There will be no negative marking in this exam. The second stage will be the main examination. This will have two question papers, both worth 150 marks each. These will be multiple-choice questions with negative marking.