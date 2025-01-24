Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Kills Five, workers trapped

More Than 10 Workers Trapped Initial reports indicate that the powerful blast occurred in the RK Branch section of the Ordnance Factory located in Jawahar Nagar, near Bhandara city. The accident is believed to have been caused by an explosion in raw materials used in the manufacture of RDX. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Commenting on the explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “In the explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district, 13 to 14 workers are reported to be trapped under the collapsed roof. According to preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died. Five workers have been rescued.”