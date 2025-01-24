scriptMaharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Kills Five, workers trapped | Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Kills Five, | Latest News | Patrika News
State

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Kills Five, workers trapped

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast: A devastating explosion has occurred at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra, resulting in multiple fatalities.

MumbaiJan 24, 2025 / 02:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Bhandara Ordnance Factory Explosion
At least five people have died following a massive explosion at an Ordnance Factory in Bhandara. A powerful blast occurred on Friday afternoon at the ordnance factory in Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara.

According to preliminary information, the explosion at the Ordnance Factory took place between 10:30 and 11:15 am. The intensity of the blast was so high that a section of the roof collapsed, trapping more than a dozen workers. Five deaths have been reported so far, with fears that the death toll may rise. Rescue operations are underway.

More Than 10 Workers Trapped

Initial reports indicate that the powerful blast occurred in the RK Branch section of the Ordnance Factory located in Jawahar Nagar, near Bhandara city. The accident is believed to have been caused by an explosion in raw materials used in the manufacture of RDX. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Commenting on the explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “In the explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district, 13 to 14 workers are reported to be trapped under the collapsed roof. According to preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died. Five workers have been rescued.”

SDRF Deployed, Medical Teams Mobilised

CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that the District Collector and Superintendent of Police are at the scene and providing all possible assistance. SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams are reaching the spot for rescue operations. The district administration is engaged in rescue work in coordination with the defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance.

News / State / Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Kills Five, workers trapped

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Kills Five, workers trapped

State

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Kills Five, workers trapped

in 4 hours

Mysterious Illness Claims 17 Lives in Jammu and Kashmir

National News

Mysterious Illness Claims 17 Lives in Jammu and Kashmir

in 53 minutes

Bijapur: Bomb disposal squad defuses 50kg IED, thwarts Naxal plot

National News

Bijapur: Bomb disposal squad defuses 50kg IED, thwarts Naxal plot

1 hour ago

IMD issues fog alert in several regions; light rain likely in Bharatpur, cold wave expected in Jammu and Kashmir

National News

IMD issues fog alert in several regions; light rain likely in Bharatpur, cold wave expected in Jammu and Kashmir

40 minutes ago

Latest State

Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

State

Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

2 months ago

Nainwa: 27 post vacant of canal operators for Nine dams

State

Nainwa: 27 post vacant of canal operators for Nine dams

2 months ago

Dry canal in Tel area, No Action has taken

State

Dry canal in Tel area, No Action has taken

3 months ago

The High Court has declared the vegetable market built on the drain as illegal

Market News

The High Court has declared the vegetable market built on the drain as illegal

3 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.