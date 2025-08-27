Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

State

Maharashtra: Partial Collapse of Four-Storey Building in Vasai Kills Three

Those rescued from the rubble have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Virar, where they are receiving treatment. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at the site. NDRF, fire brigade, and local police are present at the scene.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Virar Building Collapses
वसई में बड़ा हादसा, इमारत ढही, कई दबे

Maharashtra Building Collapse: A major tragedy struck Vasai, Palghar district, Maharashtra. The rear portion of a four-storey building, Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road, collapsed late last night. The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's fire department and two teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are engaged in rescue operations. Three deaths have been reported, and nine injured individuals have been admitted to hospitals in Virar and Nalasopara.

Reports indicate that a section of Ramabai Apartment, situated in Swami Samarth Nagar, suddenly crumbled around 11:30 pm. Three fatalities have been confirmed, and there are fears that 15 to 20 people remain trapped under the debris.

Building was 10 years old

Local police, NDRF, and municipal corporation teams are involved in the rescue operation. A dog squad is assisting in the search for those buried under the rubble. The rescue operation is hampered by densely populated areas surrounding the building, preventing JCBs and other heavy machinery from reaching the site. Rescue workers are attempting to remove debris manually.

The building is reportedly about ten years old, and the municipal corporation had previously issued an audit notice. The entire building has been evacuated following the incident.

Family celebrating daughter's birthday at the time of the accident

This tragedy has also claimed the joy of a family. Relatives and friends had gathered at the Ramabai Apartment to celebrate the first birthday of the young daughter of the Joel family. However, the accident occurred during the celebration. The infant daughter and her mother died, while the father, Omkar Joel, remains missing.

Sachin Nivalkar (44), his wife Suprila (40), and their 14-year-old son Arnav, residing on the fourth floor of the same building, are also reported missing.

Local MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit stated that many people are likely still trapped under the debris and that the rescue operation is ongoing at a war footing. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and mourning in the entire area.

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 10:39 am

English News / State / Maharashtra: Partial Collapse of Four-Storey Building in Vasai Kills Three
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.