Maharashtra to Allow 10-Hour Shifts, Night Duties for Women: Labour Law Changes Planned

The Maharashtra government is considering extending working hours and amending labour laws. A recent cabinet meeting saw the Labour Department propose an increase in working hours from 9 to 10 hours per day. The proposal also includes allowing women to work night shifts.
Labour Minister Akash Fundkar clarified that discussions are only preliminary and no final decision has been made. However, the proposal is expected to spark debate.
If implemented, the changes would affect employees in the private sector. Currently, Maharashtra has a nine-hour workday regulation. To extend this to ten hours, the government would need to amend the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. This act governs working hours and employment conditions in shops, hotels, entertainment centres, and private businesses. Currently, it applies to establishments with 10 or more employees.
While the government's stance remains unclear, discussions are intensifying among workers and labour unions.
The changes could impact employee duty schedules, overtime regulations, and workplace flexibility in the state's private businesses.
The government is also considering increasing permissible overtime hours. Currently, employees can work a maximum of 125 overtime hours in a three-month period. The new proposal suggests increasing this to 144 hours. Furthermore, the proposal emphasizes mandatory breaks during continuous work to prevent employee fatigue and workplace stress.