Patna Breaks 28-Year-Old Rainfall Record, City Inundated

Patna Weather Update Patna, the capital city of Bihar, has witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 28 years. The downpour on Monday and Tuesday inundated several areas of the city. Many parts of Patna were submerged due to the torrential rain. According to the Meteorological Department, 175 millimetres of rain fell in the city within 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rainfall recorded since 1997. Waterlogging persisted in low-lying areas of the capital city even on Tuesday.
The Meteorological Department reported 175.4 millimetres of rainfall in Patna in the 24 hours ending on 29 July. Previously, the highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded on 30 June 1997, at 181.1 millimetres. Light to moderate rainfall continued in several parts of Patna on Tuesday, with 3.3 mm of rain recorded.
Due to the rainfall, Patna's maximum temperature increased by 1.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature dropped by 1 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was 30.3 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 25.7 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies for Patna on Wednesday, with a possibility of lightning and winds reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour in one or two places in the district.
On Tuesday, Bihar's Urban Development Minister Jivesh Mishra reviewed the measures taken to address waterlogging in Patna and issued instructions to officials. He directed that efforts be made on a war footing to drain water from low-lying areas, including procuring motor pumps from nearby municipalities and seeking assistance from experts and engineers from other departments if needed. He also instructed that an officer be deployed in each area severely affected by waterlogging.