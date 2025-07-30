Patna Breaks 28-Year-Old Rainfall Record, City Inundated

Patna Weather Update Patna, the capital city of Bihar, has witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 28 years. The downpour on Monday and Tuesday inundated several areas of the city. Many parts of Patna were submerged due to the torrential rain. According to the Meteorological Department, 175 millimetres of rain fell in the city within 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rainfall recorded since 1997. Waterlogging persisted in low-lying areas of the capital city even on Tuesday.