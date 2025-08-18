Patna Metro Testing Begins This Week, Passenger Services Targeted for September

The wait for the Patna Metro is almost over. Metro officials say that the trial run could begin any day after 20 August. The Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL) had earlier planned to start the trial on 15 August, but it had to be postponed due to unfinished work at the depot. Now the final preparations are complete and the system is ready for testing. The first trial will be on the priority corridor, which stretches from Malahi Pakadi to the New ISBT.