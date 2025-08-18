Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Patna Metro Testing Begins This Week, Passenger Services Targeted for September

Patna Metro Rail Corporation aims to commence passenger services by the end of September.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Patna Metro
Metro rack reached Patna by truck in July. (Photo: Patrika)

The wait for the Patna Metro is almost over. Metro officials say that the trial run could begin any day after 20 August. The Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL) had earlier planned to start the trial on 15 August, but it had to be postponed due to unfinished work at the depot. Now the final preparations are complete and the system is ready for testing. The first trial will be on the priority corridor, which stretches from Malahi Pakadi to the New ISBT.

Five Stations Included on Metro's Trial Route

During the first trial run, engineers will check the signalling system, speed, and safety features. This route includes 5 stations – New ISBT, Malahi Pakadi, Khemnichak, Bhootnath Road, and Bypass. According to officials, passenger services will only commence after checking all technical standards.

Patna Residents to Receive the Gift of Metro from Next Month

PMRCL aims to start passenger services by the end of September. However, this deadline depends on the success of the trial run. If everything goes smoothly during testing, Patna residents could receive the gift of the metro next month itself.

Thousands of People Daily Suffer in Traffic Jams

Officials believe that the commencement of the metro service will provide immense relief to city dwellers. Currently, Patna's biggest challenge is traffic congestion, which wastes the time and energy of thousands of people daily. The metro will help alleviate this. The availability of fast, safe, and reliable transport will not only save commuters' time but also reduce pollution due to decreased vehicular pressure on the roads.

Demand for Metro in Patna has Been Longstanding

According to experts, a public transport system like the metro is a hallmark of any city's development. It not only makes travel convenient but also accelerates economic activities. The demand for a metro in Patna has been long-standing, and now this dream is close to becoming a reality. Overall, if everything goes as planned, metro trains will start running in the capital city of Patna by the end of September.

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 02:56 pm

English News / State / Patna Metro Testing Begins This Week, Passenger Services Targeted for September
