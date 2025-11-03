Pune: Speeding Car Hits Metro Pillar, Two Youths Dead, Watch Horrific Accident Video

Sangeeta Jadhav, Senior Inspector at Koregaon Park Police Station, stated that three youths were in the car. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely destroyed. Local residents rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared two youths dead. The deceased have been identified as Hruthvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari (23) and Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), while Kushwant Tekwani is critically injured and undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.