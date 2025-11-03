Pune: Speeding Car Hits Metro Pillar, Two Youths Dead, Watch Horrific Accident Video

Maharashtra Accident (Image: X)
Pune Koragaon Park Accident: Two youths died and one was seriously injured in a horrific road accident in Pune city, Maharashtra, early on Sunday morning. The accident occurred around 4:30 AM in the Bund Garden area when a speeding car collided with a metro station pillar.
Sangeeta Jadhav, Senior Inspector at Koregaon Park Police Station, stated that three youths were in the car. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely destroyed. Local residents rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared two youths dead. The deceased have been identified as Hruthvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari (23) and Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), while Kushwant Tekwani is critically injured and undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.
The terrifying scene of the accident was captured on CCTV footage. The car was travelling at such high speed that it was reduced to wreckage. Police suspect that the youths in the car were under the influence of alcohol. However, this has not been confirmed, and their blood samples have been sent for testing.
According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, leading to the accident. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.
Meanwhile, a tragic accident occurred on Sunday in the Pelhar area of Nalasopara (East) in Palghar district of Maharashtra on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. A speeding truck travelling from Mumbai towards Gujarat lost control and first hit an autorickshaw, then a motorcycle. Shahzad Ghulam Usmani (52) and his son Atif Shahzad Usmani (22), who were in the autorickshaw, died on the spot, while a motorcyclist was seriously injured. This accident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera.
Shahzad, a resident of Pelhar, and his son Atif were travelling in their autorickshaw towards Mumbai for work. The collision was so severe that the autorickshaw was completely damaged, causing chaos on the road. Traffic was disrupted for some time after the accident. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and started an investigation.
