Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Pune: Speeding Car Hits Metro Pillar, Two Youths Dead, Watch Horrific Accident Video

A horrific road accident video has emerged from Pune city in Maharashtra, in which two youths died in the blink of an eye, while one is reported to be critically injured.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Maharashtra Accident (Image: X)

Pune Koragaon Park Accident: Two youths died and one was seriously injured in a horrific road accident in Pune city, Maharashtra, early on Sunday morning. The accident occurred around 4:30 AM in the Bund Garden area when a speeding car collided with a metro station pillar.

Sangeeta Jadhav, Senior Inspector at Koregaon Park Police Station, stated that three youths were in the car. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely destroyed. Local residents rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared two youths dead. The deceased have been identified as Hruthvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari (23) and Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), while Kushwant Tekwani is critically injured and undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

The terrifying scene of the accident was captured on CCTV footage. The car was travelling at such high speed that it was reduced to wreckage. Police suspect that the youths in the car were under the influence of alcohol. However, this has not been confirmed, and their blood samples have been sent for testing.

Smashed Black Car, Watch Video-

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, leading to the accident. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Father and Son Die on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Meanwhile, a tragic accident occurred on Sunday in the Pelhar area of Nalasopara (East) in Palghar district of Maharashtra on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. A speeding truck travelling from Mumbai towards Gujarat lost control and first hit an autorickshaw, then a motorcycle. Shahzad Ghulam Usmani (52) and his son Atif Shahzad Usmani (22), who were in the autorickshaw, died on the spot, while a motorcyclist was seriously injured. This accident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera.

Shahzad, a resident of Pelhar, and his son Atif were travelling in their autorickshaw towards Mumbai for work. The collision was so severe that the autorickshaw was completely damaged, causing chaos on the road. Traffic was disrupted for some time after the accident. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and started an investigation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 12:41 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Pune: Speeding Car Hits Metro Pillar, Two Youths Dead, Watch Horrific Accident Video

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Pranit More, Eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 Due to Dengue, to Make a Comeback?

क्या 'Bigg Boss 19' के शो से बाहर हुए प्रणित मोरे की अब वापस होगी एंट्री, आया हेल्थ अपडेट
TV News

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins First World Cup: Bollywood Celebrates ‘Nari Shakti’

indian women cricket team won world cup
Bollywood

Naagin 7: This Actress is Ekta Kapoor's Shape-Shifting Serpent, People Stunned by New Look

Naagin 7 new Lead actress
TV News

This Film is Scarier Than 'The Conjuring', You Won't Be Able to Look Away Even If Your Heart Leaps Out

'द कोन्जूरिंग' से भी खौफनाक है ये फिल्म, दिल बाहर निकल आएगा पर नहीं हटेगी नजर, हर सीन में है डर का असली मतलब
OTT News

BB19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Pain Over Body Shaming Amidst Weight Gain Concerns

'डिटॉक्स के बाद भी मोटापा बढ़ता ही जा रहा...' बॉडी शेमिंग पर अशनूर का छलका दर्द
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.