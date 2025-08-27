Railway’s Rs 17,000 Crore Plan to Enhance Passenger Amenities in This State

The Indian Railways has planned an expansion of rail lines to alleviate pressure on hundreds of trains travelling between Bengal and Uttar Pradesh via Bihar. The plan involves constructing additional rail lines between Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station and Jhajha, at an estimated cost of approximately ₹17,000 crore. This project aims to reduce congestion on one of Bihar's busiest rail routes and improve the capacity of train timetables.
According to railway officials, a third and fourth line will be laid from DDU to Kiul, while only a third line will be added from Kiul to Jhajha. An engineering scale plan is being prepared, which will include aspects such as track layout, land requirements, and integration with existing stations. The Railway Board has already approved the construction of the third line on this route, and further approvals will be granted in phases.
A meeting between Bihar government and railway officials last week resolved several issues related to land acquisition and infrastructure. The state government has agreed to provide approximately 4 metres of land between Gulzarbagh and Patna Sahib station. Here, the railway will also construct a 3.5-metre wide service road and an elevated road to ensure smooth movement of the general public.
Under the plan, a third and fourth line will be laid from DDU to Patna. A third line will run from Rajendranagar to Fatuha, and a fourth line will run to Fatuha via Nura, Jatdumari, and Daniyawan. Both third and fourth lines will be laid from Fatuha to Kiul, while only a third line will be constructed from Kiul to Jhajha.
Currently, between 280 and 292 trains run daily between Jhajha and DDU, putting immense pressure on the double line. The situation worsens during festivals and peak seasons when special trains are also operated. Officials say that after the completion of the new lines, both train speed and punctuality will improve. The operation of special trains during festivals will also become smoother.