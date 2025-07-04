Rajasthan Roadways to Monitor Buses via Video Calling

The Rajasthan Roadways administration has started monitoring buses through video calling after taking action against ticketless passengers. Officials are video calling conductors to check the number of passengers and their tickets.
This new method of bus inspection has been implemented on the instructions of MD Purushottam Sharma. Special surveillance is being maintained, particularly on buses operating on various routes at night, to prevent drivers and conductors from allowing ticketless passengers to travel. All officers, including the Depot's Chief Manager, Manager Operations, Manager Administration, and Manager Traffic, have been instructed to monitor buses using this new method.
Through video calls, officials are obtaining passenger counts and ticket information from bus conductors. Tickets are being checked by directly interacting with passengers. Information is also being gathered about bus cleanliness and staff behaviour. Passengers can also directly complain about the behaviour of the bus driver and conductor.
This new system will enable the Roadways administration to monitor every bus departing from the depot. The biggest advantage is the ease of checking long-distance buses. Due to staff shortages, Roadways is unable to physically check all buses; however, video calling will allow for the monitoring of numerous buses in a single day. This will also prevent revenue loss.
Following the headquarters' instructions, a new method of bus inspection has been devised. This is making it possible to monitor every bus. Additionally, information is being obtained regarding the behaviour of drivers and conductors and the condition of the buses. – Kuldeep Sharma, Chief Manager, Matsya Nagar Depot