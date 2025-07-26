Rekha Government Appeals to Supreme Court Against Diesel-Petrol Vehicle Ban

Delhi NCR's ban on vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) has sparked renewed debate. The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a review of its 2018 order mandating the removal of these vehicles from roads. The government argues that the 2018 decision lacked scientific basis and environmental assessment.
According to a ‘Bar and Bench’ report, the Delhi government's application to the Supreme Court claims the 2018 order lacked scientific evidence. The application asserts that stricter pollution control measures are now in place in the national capital. These include a strengthened PUC (Pollution Under Control) system and the strict implementation of BS-VI (Bharat Stage-6) emission standards.
The government also stated that BS-VI emission standards, which significantly reduce vehicle pollutants, have been implemented nationwide since 2020. Continuing the 2018 order would necessitate the removal of even BS-VI compliant vehicles after a certain timeframe, which the government deems scientifically unsound.
The application highlights the impact of the 2018 ban on thousands of compliant vehicle owners in Delhi who are unable to use their vehicles. The government argues this is socially and economically unfair, forcing people to replace vehicles that are technically roadworthy and comply with pollution control regulations.
The Delhi government also highlighted its ongoing initiatives promoting clean fuel usage, vehicle fitness checks, the PUC system, and electric vehicles. The government believes these measures are effective for environmental protection, necessitating a review of the older order.
The Supreme Court's decision on the Delhi government's plea is awaited. A reversal of the 2018 order could bring relief to thousands of vehicle owners. However, upholding the order could remove lakhs of vehicles from Delhi's roads. This case impacts not only law and environment but also the daily lives and livelihoods of ordinary citizens. The upcoming hearing's impact could be felt nationally.