Tejashwi Yadav's Wife Rajshree Votes for the First Time in Bihar Elections, Accompanied by Lalu-Rabri, Misa-Rohini

Tejashwi's sister, Rohini Acharya, stated, "This election is for our labourer brothers who are wandering from door to door for employment in the villages. I believe that our people, the people of Bihar, will elect a government that provides employment and uproot the double-engine government." She further added, "Unemployment in Bihar will be eradicated this time. Our poor brothers who are wandering from place to place and are forced to migrate will no longer have to go anywhere; they will get employment here now. A government of the youth will be formed, this time a government that provides employment will be formed."