Tejashwi Yadav's Wife Rajshree Votes for the First Time in Bihar Elections, Accompanied by Lalu-Rabri, Misa-Rohini

Bihar Elections Phase 1 Voting: Voting is underway today in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The most attention-grabbing sight during the polling in Patna was the arrival of Tejashwi Yadav's wife, Rajshree, to cast her vote for the first time. Rajshree Yadav, who has largely stayed away from the limelight until now, arrived at the polling station today in a simple yet confident manner. She was accompanied by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and Rohini Acharya, who also cast their votes at the polling station. However, after voting, Rajshree did not interact with the media and left directly in her car.
The entire Lalu family, including Rajshree, cast their votes at the polling station located at the Veterinary College Ground in Patna. This has been the polling station for the Lalu family in previous elections as well. While Lalu Yadav did not say anything after voting, he wrote on social media, "The roti on the tawa must keep getting flipped, or it will burn. 20 years is enough. Now, a Tejashwi government is essential for a youth government and a new Bihar." Meanwhile, Rabri Devi emotionally appealed, "I urge all voters to definitely cast their vote. My blessings are with both my sons."
After casting his vote, Tejashwi Yadav spoke to the media, delivering a message focused on employment, education, and development. Tejashwi said, "We appeal to all the people of Bihar to vote keeping in mind their present and future. Vote for the one who gives you jobs, employment, good education, healthcare, and earnings." He further added, "Together, we have to build a new Bihar. Where education, medicine, earnings, irrigation, listening, and action are for everyone. A new government will be formed on the 14th."
RJD MP Misa Bharti directly attacked the NDA. She said, "Bloody incidents are happening in Mokama under the protection of the ruling party. Attempts are being made to scare the poor and stop them from voting. When the rule of the poor was there, these people called it jungle raj, what is happening today?"
Tejashwi's sister, Rohini Acharya, stated, "This election is for our labourer brothers who are wandering from door to door for employment in the villages. I believe that our people, the people of Bihar, will elect a government that provides employment and uproot the double-engine government." She further added, "Unemployment in Bihar will be eradicated this time. Our poor brothers who are wandering from place to place and are forced to migrate will no longer have to go anywhere; they will get employment here now. A government of the youth will be formed, this time a government that provides employment will be formed."
