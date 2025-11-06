Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Tejashwi Yadav's Wife Rajshree Votes for the First Time in Bihar Elections, Accompanied by Lalu-Rabri, Misa-Rohini

In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree also cast her vote for the first time. She arrived at the polling station located at Veterinary College Ground with the entire Lalu family.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

bihar election

Bihar Election Voting (Image: RohiniAcharya X)

Bihar Elections Phase 1 Voting: Voting is underway today in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The most attention-grabbing sight during the polling in Patna was the arrival of Tejashwi Yadav's wife, Rajshree, to cast her vote for the first time. Rajshree Yadav, who has largely stayed away from the limelight until now, arrived at the polling station today in a simple yet confident manner. She was accompanied by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and Rohini Acharya, who also cast their votes at the polling station. However, after voting, Rajshree did not interact with the media and left directly in her car.

Voting at Veterinary College Ground in Patna

The entire Lalu family, including Rajshree, cast their votes at the polling station located at the Veterinary College Ground in Patna. This has been the polling station for the Lalu family in previous elections as well. While Lalu Yadav did not say anything after voting, he wrote on social media, "The roti on the tawa must keep getting flipped, or it will burn. 20 years is enough. Now, a Tejashwi government is essential for a youth government and a new Bihar." Meanwhile, Rabri Devi emotionally appealed, "I urge all voters to definitely cast their vote. My blessings are with both my sons."

Tejashwi Yadav Delivers Political Message

After casting his vote, Tejashwi Yadav spoke to the media, delivering a message focused on employment, education, and development. Tejashwi said, "We appeal to all the people of Bihar to vote keeping in mind their present and future. Vote for the one who gives you jobs, employment, good education, healthcare, and earnings." He further added, "Together, we have to build a new Bihar. Where education, medicine, earnings, irrigation, listening, and action are for everyone. A new government will be formed on the 14th."

Misa Bharti Attacks NDA

RJD MP Misa Bharti directly attacked the NDA. She said, "Bloody incidents are happening in Mokama under the protection of the ruling party. Attempts are being made to scare the poor and stop them from voting. When the rule of the poor was there, these people called it jungle raj, what is happening today?"

Rohini Acharya's Sharp Statement

Tejashwi's sister, Rohini Acharya, stated, "This election is for our labourer brothers who are wandering from door to door for employment in the villages. I believe that our people, the people of Bihar, will elect a government that provides employment and uproot the double-engine government." She further added, "Unemployment in Bihar will be eradicated this time. Our poor brothers who are wandering from place to place and are forced to migrate will no longer have to go anywhere; they will get employment here now. A government of the youth will be formed, this time a government that provides employment will be formed."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 11:43 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Tejashwi Yadav's Wife Rajshree Votes for the First Time in Bihar Elections, Accompanied by Lalu-Rabri, Misa-Rohini

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Elections: 13% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

First phase of polling in Bihar
Patna

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: PM Modi urges people to celebrate democracy, says ‘First vote, then refreshment’

National News

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway for 121 Assembly Seats Across 18 Districts

रीतलाल यादव और अनंत सिंह
National News

Bihar Elections 2025: Fate of 2616 Candidates to be Decided, Know How Candidate Numbers Have Changed in the Last 25 Years

State
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.