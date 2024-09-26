China Open: Naomi Osaka’s Victorious Start under the Guidance of New Coach

China Open: Japan’s Naomi Osaka has made a brilliant start in the China Open being held in Beijing and has secured a place in the second round.

•Sep 26, 2024 / 12:39 pm• Aishwarya Chouhan

Four-time Grand Slam champion Japan’s Naomi Osaka has made a brilliant start in the China Open being held in Beijing and has secured a place in the second round. Osaka, who is playing in this tournament for the first time since 2019, defeated Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-2 in the 128th round.

26-year-old Osaka is participating in this tournament under the guidance of new coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously coached the great American tennis player Serena Williams. Her next match will be against Kazakhstan’s 21st-seeded player Yulia Putintseva, who received a bye in the first round.