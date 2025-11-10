Abhinay Kinger Dies: Famous Actor Passes Away at 44 Due to Serious Illness

Abhinay Kinger (Image: Patrika)
Abhinay kinger Passed Away: Tragic news has emerged from the film industry with the demise of actor Abhinay kinger. He bid farewell to the world at the young age of 44. Abhinay, who made his mark with his powerful acting, took his last breath on Monday, November 10. As soon as this news broke, social media was abuzz. Everyone was shocked. People are sharing photos of their favourite actor and paying tribute to him.
The mortal remains of actor Abhinay kinger are currently kept at his residence in Chennai. As his family members are not present there yet, representatives of the South Indian Artists Association have been entrusted with the responsibility of arranging his funeral. It is reported that the actor had been battling a serious illness for several years, which had led to his condition becoming quite critical in recent years. Due to the illness, the actor was also facing financial difficulties and had publicly appealed for financial assistance for his treatment.
Some time ago, Abhinay had shared a video revealing his critical condition. He had said, "I don't know if I will be able to live for much longer. Doctors have said I only have a year and a half left." It is worth noting that Abhinay was suffering from a severe liver disease, which had caused him to lose a significant amount of weight.
Abhinay kinger began his career with the hit film 'Thulluvatho Ilamai' in 2002, in which he worked alongside Dhanush. This was the debut film for both actors, which brought them recognition. Following this, he worked in over 15 films, advertisements, and voice-over projects across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. In 2012, he also lent his voice to the villainous character played by Vidyut Jammwal in the blockbuster film 'Thuppakki'.
According to reports, comedian KPY Bala had contributed one lakh rupees to aid the actor, while actor Dhanush had also provided him with financial assistance of five lakh rupees. Despite all these efforts, the actor passed away. The demise of Abhinay kinger is a significant loss to the Tamil film industry.
