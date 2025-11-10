Abhinay Kinger Dies: Famous Actor Passes Away at 44 Due to Serious Illness

The mortal remains of actor Abhinay kinger are currently kept at his residence in Chennai. As his family members are not present there yet, representatives of the South Indian Artists Association have been entrusted with the responsibility of arranging his funeral. It is reported that the actor had been battling a serious illness for several years, which had led to his condition becoming quite critical in recent years. Due to the illness, the actor was also facing financial difficulties and had publicly appealed for financial assistance for his treatment.