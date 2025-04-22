ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

What is the case about?

According to official sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations on Wednesday as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud involving real estate investors. The action was taken against the Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers. Raids were conducted at locations in Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, and Bowenpally. Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador for this company. However, no accusations have been levelled against him yet. This is why actor Mahesh Babu has been summoned in connection with the money laundering case involving Hyderabad real estate firms Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group, and has been asked to appear for questioning on April 27th.

Company Accused of Fraud According to sources, a 32-year-old software engineer, Kancherla Satish Chandra Gupta, filed a fraud case with the local police against him and his company, a prominent real estate firm in Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad. According to the complaint filed at Madhura Nagar police station, Nakka Vishnu Vardhan, along with several others, invested over ₹3 crore in Sai Surya Developers' Green Meadows venture (14 acres of land in Shadnagar) in April 2021. Sources say other investors in the project include Dr. Sudhakar Rao, Srikakuluma Vital Mahesh, Rajesh, Srinath, K. Harish, Kotla Shashank, Ravi Kumar, K. Pravathi, Venkat Rao, and Krishna Mohan. The Surana Group is also under investigation in this case.