scriptED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case | Latest News | Patrika News
Tollywood

ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

**Mahesh Babu Receives ED Summon in Money Laundering Case:** Big news is coming in regarding superstar Mahesh Babu. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to the actor.

Apr 22, 2025 / 11:18 am

Patrika Desk

Mahesh Babu Gets ED Summon In Money Laundering Case

Mahesh Babu Gets ED Summon

Mahesh Babu News: South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear in Hyderabad on April 27th. The actor has received a notice to appear at the Hyderabad ED office. The case pertains to money laundering, causing a stir on social media and worrying his fans. Let’s delve into the details…
What is the case about?
According to official sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations on Wednesday as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud involving real estate investors. The action was taken against the Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers. Raids were conducted at locations in Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, and Bowenpally. Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador for this company. However, no accusations have been levelled against him yet. This is why actor Mahesh Babu has been summoned in connection with the money laundering case involving Hyderabad real estate firms Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group, and has been asked to appear for questioning on April 27th.
Mahesh Babu News

Company Accused of Fraud

According to sources, a 32-year-old software engineer, Kancherla Satish Chandra Gupta, filed a fraud case with the local police against him and his company, a prominent real estate firm in Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad. According to the complaint filed at Madhura Nagar police station, Nakka Vishnu Vardhan, along with several others, invested over ₹3 crore in Sai Surya Developers’ Green Meadows venture (14 acres of land in Shadnagar) in April 2021. Sources say other investors in the project include Dr. Sudhakar Rao, Srikakuluma Vital Mahesh, Rajesh, Srinath, K. Harish, Kotla Shashank, Ravi Kumar, K. Pravathi, Venkat Rao, and Krishna Mohan. The Surana Group is also under investigation in this case.

News / Entertainment / Tollywood / ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

Business

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

in 4 hours

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

in 4 hours

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

National News

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

in 1 hour

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

National News

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

in 56 minutes

Latest Tollywood

Jr NTR to begin shooting for 'NTR Neel' with KGF director Prashanth Neel

Tollywood

Jr NTR to begin shooting for 'NTR Neel' with KGF director Prashanth Neel

2 weeks ago

7-Year-Old Son of Pawan Kalyan Suffers Burns in Singapore School Fire

Tollywood

7-Year-Old Son of Pawan Kalyan Suffers Burns in Singapore School Fire

2 weeks ago

Rapper Abhinav Singh Found Dead in Bengaluru House, Family Accuses Wife

OTT News

Rapper Abhinav Singh Found Dead in Bengaluru House, Family Accuses Wife

2 months ago

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Now Streaming on OTT

OTT News

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Now Streaming on OTT

3 months ago

Trending Entertainment News

ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

टॉलीवुड

ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

in 4 hours

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

TV न्यूज

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

in 3 hours

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

मनोरंजन

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

in 2 hours

Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

OTT

Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

14 hours ago

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

बॉलीवुड

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.