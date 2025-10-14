Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Famous Actor-Comedian Raju Talikote Dies of Heart Attack During Shoot

A sad news is coming from the entertainment world. Famous actor-comedian Raju Talikote has passed away. His demise has sent a wave of grief through the industry.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Raju Talikote Dies at 62

Raju Talikote (Image: X)

Raju Talikote Death: The industry has been shaken by a series of deaths. A few days ago, famous singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away, and now famous Kannada actor-comedian Raju Talikote has died of a heart attack. He had suffered a heart attack before, but was saved after treatment. However, this time it was not to be, and he bid farewell to the world at the age of 62 when he suffered a heart attack during a shoot. His sudden demise has cast a pall of grief over the Kannada film industry. Fans and industry colleagues of Raju are sharing his pictures on social media, paying tribute and expressing their emotions.

Raju Suffered a Heart Attack During Shooting

Raju Talikote passed away in Udupi. He was in Udupi for the shooting of his new film, in which actor Shine Shetty is playing the lead role. During the shoot, Raju Talikote experienced shoulder pain and suddenly had difficulty breathing. He was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi, where he breathed his last. Doctors revealed that Raju had suffered two heart attacks 3-4 years ago and had a stent placed. Unfortunately, this third heart attack proved fatal for him.

Family and Team in Shock

Raju Talikote's sudden death has left his entire shooting team in shock. Actor Shine Shetty, speaking on the matter, said that Raju sir had completed two days of shooting, after which his health suddenly deteriorated. From his family to his friends and the team, no one can believe that Raju is no longer among them. Meanwhile, the comedian Raju's son said that his father was passionate about theatre. His funeral will be held in Vijayapura.

Who was Raju Talikote?

Born in Vijayapura, Raju Talikote began his career on the stage. With his comedic talent, he soon made a name for himself in the Kannada film industry. He debuted in the film 'Manasare' in 2009. Subsequently, he appeared in several films such as 'Raajadhani', 'Myna', 'Lifeu Ishtene', 'Alemaari', and 'Topiwala'.

Raju Talikote also participated as a contestant in Season 7 of the popular TV reality show 'Bigg Boss Kannada', which further increased his popularity. Talikote was married twice and is survived by his two wives, two sons, and three daughters.

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 11:14 am

Entertainment / Tollywood / Famous Actor-Comedian Raju Talikote Dies of Heart Attack During Shoot

