Famous Actor-Comedian Raju Talikote Dies of Heart Attack During Shoot

Raju Talikote (Image: X)
Raju Talikote Death: The industry has been shaken by a series of deaths. A few days ago, famous singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away, and now famous Kannada actor-comedian Raju Talikote has died of a heart attack. He had suffered a heart attack before, but was saved after treatment. However, this time it was not to be, and he bid farewell to the world at the age of 62 when he suffered a heart attack during a shoot. His sudden demise has cast a pall of grief over the Kannada film industry. Fans and industry colleagues of Raju are sharing his pictures on social media, paying tribute and expressing their emotions.
Raju Talikote passed away in Udupi. He was in Udupi for the shooting of his new film, in which actor Shine Shetty is playing the lead role. During the shoot, Raju Talikote experienced shoulder pain and suddenly had difficulty breathing. He was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi, where he breathed his last. Doctors revealed that Raju had suffered two heart attacks 3-4 years ago and had a stent placed. Unfortunately, this third heart attack proved fatal for him.
Raju Talikote's sudden death has left his entire shooting team in shock. Actor Shine Shetty, speaking on the matter, said that Raju sir had completed two days of shooting, after which his health suddenly deteriorated. From his family to his friends and the team, no one can believe that Raju is no longer among them. Meanwhile, the comedian Raju's son said that his father was passionate about theatre. His funeral will be held in Vijayapura.
Born in Vijayapura, Raju Talikote began his career on the stage. With his comedic talent, he soon made a name for himself in the Kannada film industry. He debuted in the film 'Manasare' in 2009. Subsequently, he appeared in several films such as 'Raajadhani', 'Myna', 'Lifeu Ishtene', 'Alemaari', and 'Topiwala'.
Raju Talikote also participated as a contestant in Season 7 of the popular TV reality show 'Bigg Boss Kannada', which further increased his popularity. Talikote was married twice and is survived by his two wives, two sons, and three daughters.
Big NewsView All
Tollywood
Entertainment
Trending