Famous Actor-Comedian Raju Talikote Dies of Heart Attack During Shoot

Raju Talikote Death: The industry has been shaken by a series of deaths. A few days ago, famous singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away, and now famous Kannada actor-comedian Raju Talikote has died of a heart attack. He had suffered a heart attack before, but was saved after treatment. However, this time it was not to be, and he bid farewell to the world at the age of 62 when he suffered a heart attack during a shoot. His sudden demise has cast a pall of grief over the Kannada film industry. Fans and industry colleagues of Raju are sharing his pictures on social media, paying tribute and expressing their emotions.