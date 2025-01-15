‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Slows Down: Ram Charan’s Film Collects Only This Much

The box office collection for its fifth day is now out. The good news is that it has earned over ₹100 crore in the Indian market. Worldwide, it has earned ₹140 crore. Directed by S. Shankar, the film Game Changer was released on 10 January.

Game Changer Box Office Collection According to a report by Saknilk, Game Changer opened with ₹51 crore. The film earned ₹21.6 crore on its second day, ₹15.9 crore on its third day, ₹7.65 crore on its fourth day, and ₹10.19 crore on its fifth day. Thus, the film has earned ₹106.34 crore in five days. According to a report by Saknilk, Game Changer opened with ₹51 crore. The film earned ₹21.6 crore on its second day, ₹15.9 crore on its third day, ₹7.65 crore on its fourth day, and ₹10.19 crore on its fifth day. Thus, the film has earned ₹106.34 crore in five days.

On the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, Ram Charan thanked his fans on social media for showering so much love on the film. He wrote in his post – Dear fans, audience and media. My heart is filled with gratitude for making our hard work in Game Changer this Sankranti meaningful. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film’s success. Your unwavering love and support mean a lot to me. Special thanks for your encouragement.