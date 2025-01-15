script‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Slows Down: Ram Charan’s Film Collects Only This Much | &#39;Game Changer&#39; Box Office Collections Slows Down: Ram Charan&#39;s Film Collects Only This Much | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Slows Down: Ram Charan’s Film Collects Only This Much

Despite the holiday, the film earned a meagre amount on its fifth day.

MumbaiJan 15, 2025 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

The momentum of South Indian star Ram Charan and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s political action drama, Game Changer, is fading at the box office. Despite the holiday, the film earned a meagre amount on its fifth day.
The box office collection for its fifth day is now out. The good news is that it has earned over ₹100 crore in the Indian market. Worldwide, it has earned ₹140 crore. Directed by S. Shankar, the film Game Changer was released on 10 January.
According to a report by Saknilk, Game Changer opened with ₹51 crore. The film earned ₹21.6 crore on its second day, ₹15.9 crore on its third day, ₹7.65 crore on its fourth day, and ₹10.19 crore on its fifth day. Thus, the film has earned ₹106.34 crore in five days.
On the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, Ram Charan thanked his fans on social media for showering so much love on the film. He wrote in his post – Dear fans, audience and media. My heart is filled with gratitude for making our hard work in Game Changer this Sankranti meaningful. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film’s success. Your unwavering love and support mean a lot to me. Special thanks for your encouragement.

As for ‘Fateh’, the film starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez earned ₹1.60 crore on its fifth day. Its total collection is now ₹9.30 crore.

