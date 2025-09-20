Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jr NTR Seriously Injured on Film Set; Team Releases Statement

Big news is coming from the South Indian film industry. Superstar Jr NTR has had a serious accident. Due to this, doctors have advised him to take some time off from work. His fans are quite upset and worried following this news.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Jr NTR Injury During Ad Shooting
Jr NTR (Image: X)

Jr NTR Injury During Ad Shoot: Superstar Jr NTR sustained an injury during the shoot of a commercial advertisement, requiring him to take a break. News of the actor's on-set injury on Friday caused considerable worry among his fans, who expressed their concern and speculated about his health on social media. Jr NTR's team has since released a statement providing a health update, confirming that the actor is taking a break.

Jr NTR's Condition

Addressing the growing fan concern, Jr NTR's team released an official statement. The statement revealed that he suffered a minor injury during the advertisement shoot. Doctors have advised him to rest for complete recovery. The statement clarified that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern.

Jr NTR Health Update

The team appealed to fans and media to disregard any rumours. However, specific details regarding the severity of the injury or the exact recovery time were not disclosed. Jr NTR's previous film, 'War 2', underperformed at the box office, with his action sequences and appearance drawing criticism. It remains to be seen what project he undertakes upon his return.

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Jr NTR Seriously Injured on Film Set; Team Releases Statement
