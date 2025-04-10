scriptJr NTR to begin shooting for 'NTR Neel' with KGF director Prashanth Neel | Latest News | Patrika News
Jr NTR to begin shooting for 'NTR Neel' with KGF director Prashanth Neel

NTR Neel Movie: A new update has emerged regarding Jr. NTR’s upcoming film, “NTR Neel”. The film is currently in production, and the commencement date of its shooting schedule has also been revealed.

MumbaiApr 10, 2025 / 08:15 am

Patrika Desk

NTRNeel

एनटीआर नील फिल्म अपडेट

NTR Neel Movie Update: Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming film “NTR Neel”, starring the Man of Masses, Jr. NTR. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has already delivered phenomenal work with films like ‘K.G.F’ and ‘K.G.F 2’.
The latest update reveals the film’s commencement date.

“NTR Neel” will begin filming on 22 April and is being produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle, bringing together three major forces of Indian cinema.

What’s special about this film?

For the first time, Mythri Movie Makers, Prashanth Neel, and Jr. NTR are collaborating for a blockbuster film. Jr. NTR will commence filming on 22 April. This significant update was shared on social media.
The makers released a post with the caption: “NTR Neel is entering its most explosive phase. The Man of Masses @Tarak9999 will set foot on the destructive soil from April 22nd.”

— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 9, 2025

The film has generated immense buzz among fans, and it remains to be seen how it will leave its mark on cinematic history.

NTR Neel: A Big Budget Project

NTR Neel is being touted as a large-scale, high-budget film, produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosa Raju. Their combined efforts promise an unparalleled cinematic experience that could redefine Indian cinema.
News about NTR Neel has undoubtedly doubled the excitement among Jr. NTR’s fans, who eagerly await the film’s release.

