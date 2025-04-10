Jr NTR to begin shooting for 'NTR Neel' with KGF director Prashanth Neel

The latest update reveals the film’s commencement date. “NTR Neel” will begin filming on 22 April and is being produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle, bringing together three major forces of Indian cinema.

The film has generated immense buzz among fans, and it remains to be seen how it will leave its mark on cinematic history. NTR Neel: A Big Budget Project NTR Neel is being touted as a large-scale, high-budget film, produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosa Raju. Their combined efforts promise an unparalleled cinematic experience that could redefine Indian cinema.

