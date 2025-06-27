Kannappa X Review: Climax Sparks Discussion

The film’s story revolves around Kannappa, a tribal warrior, based on the life and devotion to Lord Shiva. It primarily focuses on a devotee of Lord Shiva associated with the Srikalahasti temple in Andhra Pradesh. After watching the film, many are sharing their reviews on social media. Let’s see what people thought of the film.

Just watched @iVishnuManchu Kannappa in the USA. Slower first half and a more engaging second half. Vishnu's performance is stellar and top notch; more than 17 min of Prabhas's screen time. Ending is intense. Vishnu Tried very hard to create an epic and the movie is worth… pic.twitter.com/l2NK1VEEMC — Ravi Prabhu (@raviprabhu) June 26, 2025 Fan Reactions to 'Kannappa' #KannappaReview – I HAVE TO SAY HONESTLY. WATCH THE FILM✅First half is slow and builds up the plot, and 2nd half is pure devotion and is structured amazingly. #Prabhas Anna and @iVishnuManchu Anna did very well. The last 25 Mins of the film was pure goosebumps for me. Theater… pic.twitter.com/areAkAwEZ0 — Balayya USA Fans (@BalayyaUsa) June 27, 2025 Reactions to Kannappa are varied. One fan wrote on X: "Kannappa is a fantastic cinematic experience. Its story and screenplay keep you hooked from beginning to end. A must-watch!" Another fan said, "All the actors gave excellent performances, but Vishnu Manchu especially captivated everyone with his acting."

#KannappaReview #KannappaMovie is a cinematic triumph The gripping story and masterful screenplay captivate from start to finish. Every actor delivers a stellar performance, but @iVishnuManchu

#KannappaReview #KannappaMovie is a cinematic triumph The gripping story and masterful screenplay captivate from start to finish. Every actor delivers a stellar performance, but @iVishnuManchu

dominated everyone with his phenomenal portrayal. A must-watch masterpiece! ⭐️ 4/5 pic.twitter.com/tI0ui2aFtO — Krishna🚩 (@KrishnaRTFAN) June 26, 2025 Another fan wrote, "Everyone is loving it because the last 20 minutes are goosebump-inducing, such an emotional ending." However, this film is a must-watch for those who appreciate mythological stories.