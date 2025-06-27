Kannappa X Review: Climax Sparks Discussion

The film’s story revolves around Kannappa, a tribal warrior, based on the life and devotion to Lord Shiva. It primarily focuses on a devotee of Lord Shiva associated with the Srikalahasti temple in Andhra Pradesh. After watching the film, many are sharing their reviews on social media. Let’s see what people thought of the film.
Fan Reactions to ‘Kannappa’ Reactions to Kannappa are varied. One fan wrote on X: “Kannappa is a fantastic cinematic experience. Its story and screenplay keep you hooked from beginning to end. A must-watch!” Another fan said, “All the actors gave excellent performances, but Vishnu Manchu especially captivated everyone with his acting.”
Another fan wrote, “Everyone is loving it because the last 20 minutes are goosebump-inducing, such an emotional ending.” However, this film is a must-watch for those who appreciate mythological stories.
Star-Studded Cast The film boasts a star-studded cast. Akshay Kumar makes a cameo appearance as Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu plays the brave warrior Thinnadu, who later becomes the devout follower of Lord Shiva, Kannappa. Prabhas plays the powerful role of Rudra, and Mohanlal delivers a stellar performance as Kirata.