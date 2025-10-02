Planning to Watch ‘Kantara Chapter 1’? Read the Audience Review Before Booking the Tickets

Kantara: Chapter 1 X Review (Image: Patrika)
Kantara: Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has been released in theatres and is receiving a good response. This film is a prequel to the 2022 film 'Kantara', which was directed by Rishab Shetty. He also acted in it. In this regard, people have also given their first-day reviews. If you are also planning to watch the film, read the public's opinion first.
Before the release of the film Kantara Chapter 1, many accidents occurred and many people also died, but now the film has arrived and is getting a good response from the public. Some are calling the film a blockbuster, while others are calling it a superhit. The film has also received excellent reviews from critics. One user wrote, "This film will be the blockbuster film of the year." Another wrote, "Kantara Chapter 1, a goosebump-inducing film." A third wrote, "This film is not like the previous one; it doesn't have that spark that the other one had." Another mentioned the first half as the most spectacular. Yet another wrote, "Its climax is super duper hit."
South superstar Rishab Shetty is creating a stir in cinemas with his film 'Kantara Chapter 1'. The budget of this film is reported to be around 125 crore rupees, and it has been produced by Hombale Films. According to reports, Rishab Shetty took special permission from the Panjurli deity before making the film. This film is based on the origin of the Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva. The story of the film is based on the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi in pre-colonial Karnataka. Apart from Rishab, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram also play important roles in this film.
Big NewsView All
Tollywood
Entertainment
Trending