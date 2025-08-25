KGF Actor Dinesh Mangaluru Passes Away at 55

Sad news has emerged from the South Indian film industry. Veteran Kannada film actor Dinesh Mangaluru passed away at the age of 55. The actor passed away at his home in Udupi, Karnataka. Dinesh gained fame for his acting in KGF, and his performances were widely appreciated. His demise has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry.
Popular Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru had been battling illness for a long time and last breathed on Monday, 25 August. Dinesh Mangaluru had carved a distinct identity for himself in the South Indian film industry. He was known for his supporting and negative roles. Originally from Mangaluru, he entered films after working in theatre. Early in his career, he also worked as an art director.
Dinesh Mangaluru was particularly known for his powerful and memorable supporting and negative roles. He acted in several superhit films throughout his career. However, he gained significant recognition for his villainous role in superstar Yash's KGF. He played the impressive role of Bombay Don in the film.
Speaking of Dinesh Mangaluru's films, he acted in many memorable films throughout his career, including Ulige Davaru Kandanthe, Rana Vikrama, Ambari, Savari, Inthi Ninna Preetiya, Aa Dinagalu, Slum Bala, Durga, Smile, Atithi, Prema, Nagamandala, and Shubham. In addition, he also worked as an art director in films like 'Number 73' and 'Shantinivas'.