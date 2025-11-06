Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tollywood

KGF Actor Harish Rai Dies of Cancer, Stomach Filled with Water, Swelling on Throat

Actor Harish Rai, who starred in actor Yash's film KGF, has died of cancer. His condition had become very serious, and he had fluid accumulation in his abdomen.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

KGF Actor Harish Rai Dies

Harish Rai (Image: Patrika)

Harish Rai Dies: The year 2025 is bidding farewell with yet another sad piece of news. Actor Harish Rai, famous for his powerful acting in KGF, has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 63. Actor Harish had been battling cancer for a long time and eventually succumbed to the disease, passing away on Thursday at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru during treatment.

KGF Actor Harish Rai Dies of Cancer

Harish Rai had carved a niche for himself in the Kannada film industry for over three decades, but he gained immense popularity from the superhit film 'Om' in the 1990s. In this film, he played the iconic character of "Don Roy," which became very popular among the audience.

Condition Was Poor During KGF

It is noteworthy that Harish Rai was suffering from cancer even during the shooting of KGF. He himself revealed that he wore a long beard in the film to hide the swelling on his neck. According to a 'Money Control' report, Harish Rai's cancer had spread to his stomach. This caused him to become very weak and thin, and fluid had accumulated in his abdomen, leading to a continuous deterioration of his health.

Took a Break from Films Due to Cancer

Harish Rai had taken a break from films due to cancer and later made a comeback with KGF. However, as the cancer spread, he distanced himself from films again.

Harish Rai had worked in several films in both Tamil and Kannada languages. From playing villains to emotional fathers, Harish Rai delighted audiences with every role. His demise is a significant loss to Kannada cinema. His fans are in disbelief about the actor's passing. People are sharing his pictures on social media, paying tribute to their favourite actor.

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 02:23 pm

