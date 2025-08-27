‘Kingdom’ Released on OTT: 2-Hour 40-Minute Spy Action Thriller Now Streaming

Kingdom OTT Release: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda's action-packed film 'Kingdom' is now available on OTT. After creating a buzz at the box office on 31 July, the film will now entertain audiences on the digital platform. Those who couldn't watch the film in theatres can now enjoy it on OTT and make their weekend special. Let's find out.
Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kingdom' has been released on the OTT platform Netflix today, 27 August. Netflix India officially announced this on its social media accounts. They announced the start of the film's streaming on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing the post, Netflix wrote, "In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes."
Keeping Indian audiences in mind, the film 'Kingdom' has been released in five languages simultaneously on Netflix. You can easily watch this film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This move has brought great news for Vijay Deverakonda's fans, as they can enjoy the film in their preferred language.
In the film 'Kingdom', Vijay is seen in a completely new, full-action avatar. This film has completely changed his image as a romantic hero. His spectacular action scenes in the film have won the hearts of the audience.
Besides Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars Bhagyashree Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, Venkatesh VP, and Manish Choudhary in lead roles. It's an action-packed story that will keep you hooked till the end. While the film may have received a mixed response in theatres, fans are quite excited about its OTT release. It is hoped that this film will also entertain audiences greatly on the digital platform.