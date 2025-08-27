‘Kingdom’ Released on OTT: 2-Hour 40-Minute Spy Action Thriller Now Streaming

Besides Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars Bhagyashree Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, Venkatesh VP, and Manish Choudhary in lead roles. It's an action-packed story that will keep you hooked till the end. While the film may have received a mixed response in theatres, fans are quite excited about its OTT release. It is hoped that this film will also entertain audiences greatly on the digital platform.