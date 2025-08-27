Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Tollywood

‘Kingdom’ Released on OTT: 2-Hour 40-Minute Spy Action Thriller Now Streaming

Vijay Deverakonda's film, 'Kingdom', has arrived on OTT. Let's find out which platform it can be viewed on.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Kingdom Release On OTT Platform Netflix
फिल्म 'किंगडम' के पोस्टर से ली गई तस्वीर

Kingdom OTT Release: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda's action-packed film 'Kingdom' is now available on OTT. After creating a buzz at the box office on 31 July, the film will now entertain audiences on the digital platform. Those who couldn't watch the film in theatres can now enjoy it on OTT and make their weekend special. Let's find out.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Released on OTT

Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kingdom' has been released on the OTT platform Netflix today, 27 August. Netflix India officially announced this on its social media accounts. They announced the start of the film's streaming on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing the post, Netflix wrote, "In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes."

Available in Five Languages

Keeping Indian audiences in mind, the film 'Kingdom' has been released in five languages simultaneously on Netflix. You can easily watch this film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This move has brought great news for Vijay Deverakonda's fans, as they can enjoy the film in their preferred language.

Film's Story and Star Cast

In the film 'Kingdom', Vijay is seen in a completely new, full-action avatar. This film has completely changed his image as a romantic hero. His spectacular action scenes in the film have won the hearts of the audience.

Besides Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars Bhagyashree Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, Venkatesh VP, and Manish Choudhary in lead roles. It's an action-packed story that will keep you hooked till the end. While the film may have received a mixed response in theatres, fans are quite excited about its OTT release. It is hoped that this film will also entertain audiences greatly on the digital platform.

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 04:12 pm

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / ‘Kingdom’ Released on OTT: 2-Hour 40-Minute Spy Action Thriller Now Streaming
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.